Bears injury report: Rome Odunze questionable vs. Detroit Lions in Week 18

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Bears receiver Rome Odunze practiced for the first time in forever on Friday. He has missed weeks of work, last practicing in the lead-up to a Week 15 clash with the Cleveland Browns. He aggravated the stress fracture in his foot during pregame warmups and hasn’t been active on the field since.

He hasn’t played since Week 13, when the Bears beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Last year’s No. 9 overall NFL draft pick has been missed. There’s a possibility he could return soon.

That was made possible on the Bears injury report, where he was designated as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at Solider Field. They’re still battling for the NFC’s No. 2 seed, when can be clinched with a win or an Eagles loss. While it seems unlikely, there’s at least a possibility that Odunze could play.

Defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka ruled out with a concussion. Right guard Jonah Jackson missed time with an illness that has swept through the Bears locker room, but he was back at practice on Friday and will play. There’s some uncertainty surrounding defensive backs Jaquan Brisker and Nick McCloud, who are questionable with an illness.

Left tackle Ozzy Trapilo has been limited this week with knee and quadriceps issues and is also questionable. Theo Benedet would start at left tackle if Trapilo can’t go.

Receiver Luther Burden III, who suffered a quadriceps injury on the last play of Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, was a full participant the last two days, did not receive a designation and will play.

