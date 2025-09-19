LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Defense was supposed to be the Bears’ bedrock in the early going, as quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense adjusted to head coach Ben Johnson’s scheme. That hasn’t been the case thus far, a fact impacted by the loss of three key starters.

Dennis Allen’s defense must carry on at least another week without slot cornerback Kyler Gordon, linebacker T.J. Edwards and cornerback Jaylon Johnson. Those three were formally ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. That news was announced Friday afternoon on the team’s official injury report.

Bears injury report vs. DAL

OUT

T.J. Edwards

Jaylon Johnson

Kyler Gordon

CB Jaylon Jones

OL Kiran Amegadjie



QUESTIONABLE

RB D'Andre Swift

D'Marco Jackson — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) September 19, 2025

Odds are great Jaylon Johnson is done for an extended stretch, possibly the rest of the season. The outlook for Edwards and Gordon is better, but those two are considered week-to-week and didn’t practice at all prepping for the Cowboys.

The defense will have defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who is battling through a knee injury.

Running back D’Andre Swift is considered questionable with a quadriceps injury that limited him in practice all week. It would be a major blow if Swift can’t play. Even if he can, expect rookie Kyle Monangai’s carry count to increase.

Here’s the full Bears injury report: