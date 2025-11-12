LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Star cornerback Jaylon Johnson has been on injured reserve most of the season, dealing with a groin muscle injury originally suffered in private offseason workouts. Fellow defensive back Kyler Gordon is also on injured reserve dealing with groin and calf injuries stemming from a practice heading into Week 8.

Playing without them as been a strain that has tested cornerback depth in a major way. This situation won’t last forever.

Head coach Ben Johnson said Wednesday that he expects both guys to return at some point this season, though exact recovery timetables remain unknown. There was a possibility that Jaylon Johnson could come back this year, but there was no certainty after having surgery following a Week 2 aggravation of the original issue.

Gordon was expected to be a shorter-term absence, and that remains the case.

“We should be able to get them back at some point at the end of the season here,” Ben Johnson said. “But kinda to-be-determined on when those clocks will start ticking here. I just saw Jaylon in the weight room. He’s excited about where he is right now and he’s hopeful he’ll be able to be out on the practice field here in the near future.”

Gordon is eligible to come off IR in Week 12, though it’s no lock he’ll be ready then. The Bears will activate a 21-day practice window when he’s ready, and have been conservative in the past on bringing those players back.

Jaylon Johnson has been limited to just 20 total snaps this season because of injuries. His last play occurred in the Beas’ 52-21 loss to the Lions in Week 2. Johnson helped break up a pass on third-and-10, and the Lions missed a 55-yard field goal attempt on the following possession.

If the Bears can get Jaylon Johnson back this season, they would be adding a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback. According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson allowed just 32 receptions on 51 targets for 424 yards, two touchdowns and intercepted two passes in 2024.