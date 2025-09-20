Bears place Jaylon Johnson on injured reserve with groin injury

The news isn’t shocking, but it still hurts all the same.

The Chicago Bears announced that cornerback Jaylon Johnson has been placed on injured reserve because of the groin injury he sustained in the Week 2 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

We have placed Kiran Amegadjie and Jaylon Johnson on IR and signed Tanoh Kpassagnon to the active roster. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 20, 2025

On the play Johnson was injured, the veteran corner broke up a pass intended for Amon-Ra St. Brown on third-and-10. The pass breakup forced the Lions to settle for a 55-yard field goal, which the Lions missed.

The secondary will be missing a talented player who had no issues going up against an opposing team’s No. 1 wide receiver. With Johnson out for at least the next four games, the earliest he can return is against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 26. Following the four-game absence, the Bears can open up the 21-day evaluation window to reassess Johnson’s health.

During the evaluation phase, Johnson is allowed to practice and won’t count against the team’s 53-man roster. If Johnson isn’t activated during the window, he will be placed on season-ending IR.

The Bears announced that defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon has been signed to the 53-man roster. The 6-foot-7, 289-pound defensive lineman has one sack and two total pressures on the season.

Without Johnson, cornerbacks Tyrique Stevenson and Nahshon Wright will be tasked with holding down the boundaries in Dennis Allen’s defense. Last Sunday’s game against the Lions wasn’t a good showing for either player, and the two must prove they can handle whatever assignment is being asked of them. They will be tested this Sunday at Soldier Field against a Cowboys team that features wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

The Bears are also missing nickelback Kyler Gordon, who will be inactive for the third straight game with a hamstring injury. With all the injuries in the secondary, the Bears also announced that four-year veteran defensive back Dallis Flowers has been elevated from the practice squad.

Offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie was also placed on injured reserve on Saturday. The second-year player from Yale appeared on Wednesday’s injury report with an elbow injury. Linebacker Carl Jones Jr. was elevated from the practice squad to fill the roster spot.