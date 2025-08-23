Bears takeaways: What we learned in NFL preseason finale vs. Chiefs

BOX SCORE

There was more to watch in the Bears’ NFL preseason finale Friday night than is typical for this time of year.

Starters from both teams played well into the second quarter, which isn’t common, but it provided a good test in the last game before the 2025 regular season starts.

Frontline Bears players suited up versus Buffalo last week and had great success against the Bills’ backups.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs likely would prove a much tougher test.

Boy, was that the case.

The Bears’ defense was tested mightily by Mahomes. The offense had some up-and-down moments while playing the full first half.

Before we share what was learned in the Bears’ 29-27 win over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, we should pay homage to the game-deciding play — a perfect pass from quarterback Tyson Bagent to undrafted rookie receiver Jahdae Walker for a 6-yard touchdown with three seconds left. It was a thing of beauty.

Now on to how the first units fared …

Defense struggles vs. explosive offense

The Bears’ top defensive didn’t have to do much last week. The starters forced a three-and-out against the Bills’ backups, then left the field having barely broken a sweat.

This week, they spent three series chasing Chiefs skill players down the field, giving up two touchdowns and a field goal. It wasn’t just the points. It was the chunk yards allowed. Kansas City had six plays of 10-plus yards, including a 58-yard pass from Mahomes to Tyquan Thornton.

Cornerback Nahshon Wright trailed that play in coverage, one series after he was penalized for 29 combined yards on two infractions (defensive pass interference, face mask) on the same play. As an aside, two rough plays don’t negate a summer’s worth of Wright’s quality football. He might not start, but he’ll be a factor on this Bears defense.

The Bears couldn’t get much pressure on Mahomes. They also struggled covering tight end Travis Kelce and dealing with the Chiefs’ signature team speed.

All told, Mahomes was 8-of-13 passing for 143 yards, one touchdown and a 124.8 rating. The Chiefs ran six times for 53 yards against the Bears’ first unit.

It was a rough outing all around. That said, it shouldn’t spell doom and gloom after a summer’s worth of quality defense in joint practices and games.

It wasn’t a good end to the preseason, but the defense also played without Grady Jarrett, Kyler Gordon, Tremaine Edmunds and Jaylon Johnson. Overall, the Bears should be fine.

Clearly working on run game

D’Andre Swift didn’t play in the first two preseason games, and it was possible the Bears didn’t want their featured back being hit in games that didn’t count. Yet there he was, suited up against Kansas City, ready to get some work.

He got a bunch of it, too, with seven carries for 28 yards (4.0-yard average). He also had a 6-yard catch that was a thing of beauty.

The Bears were good running the football in the first half, with Swift and relatively recent signing Brittian Brown stepping in for injured runners Roschon Johnson, Kyle Monangai and Travis Homer.

Swift and Brown carried 11 times for 57 yards — a 5.2-yard average, thanks to tough runs and quality blocking from the interior line. Swift wasn’t available in Week 2, when the first unit ran just four times in two series with a running back, Deion Hankins, who’s now on injured reserve. That’s why it was important for the run game to see some reps in game action.

While the Bears’ first-team offense wasn’t as efficient as it will need to be, the run game put some good tape together heading into the regular season.

Two-minute drill key for frontline offense

The Bears’ first-unit offense had some trouble over its first three series, with just three points scored.

Johnson ran the starters out there for a fourth drive, as theyhadn’t reached its assigned rep count. Turns out that was a good thing. It was a two-minute, end-of-half scenario that the team regularly works on in practice. It was a smart choice, as the Bears ended up capping the half with a seven-play, 78-yard touchdown drive.

Rome Odunze had a 37-yard catch-and-run, and then scored on a 3-yard TD pass one play later to cap an important sequence that allowed the first team to finish on a high note.

