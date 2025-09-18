LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Detroit Lions essentially did whatever they wanted to the Chicago Bears’ defense in a 52-21 blowout at Ford Field last Sunday.

According to Detroit Lions PR, the Lions produced a game with 500-plus total net yards, five passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns for the first time in team history. That’s obviously not a side of history the Bears want associated with their team. But the Week 2 game film is out there for not only the Bears to review but for every team remaining on Chicago’s schedule.

To understand what went wrong in Detroit, here’s what Bears safety Kevin Byard III had to say about two key plays from the loss.

Doing too much

After Lions safety Kerby Joseph intercepted a Caleb Williams pass midway through the second quarter, Detroit’s offense took over on its own 33. The first play after the turnover was a 4-yard pass to David Montgomery.

Then the Lions committed to the run game, going on the ground six consecutive times. It started with just a gain of 2 yards. Then a 6-yard gain on third-and-4 from wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Lions used another receiver run with Kalif Raymond, who gained 9 yards. Montgomery gashed the Bears’ defense for another 9 yards on the ground and followed that with an 18-yard run.

Jahmyr Gibbs finally got involved with his 11-yard run, which set up the Lions at first-and-goal from the Bears’ 8. After running all over Chicago’s defense, Detroit ended the drive with an 8-yard TD pass to tight end Brock Wright.

Byard told Marquee Sports Network that he was the “force player, basically the edge of the defense. I make sure that I need to be outside of everything.” The veteran safety took accountability for the play and made sure to express that to his teammates when watching the film.

Kevin Byard breaks down some key plays from the Bears and Lions game.



Make sure to check out the full video on @WatchMarquee.



"Those are mistakes that I take accountability of. I took accountability in the meeting room, but these are stuff that I do in my sleep."

Byard discussed how the Wright touchdown happened and also provided in-depth analysis of how the Lions scored their first TD of the game.

