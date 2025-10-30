LAKE FOREST, Ill. – D’Andre Swift has been managing a groin injury for a few weeks now, but the injury seemed to take its toll in a Week 8 loss to Baltimore. He went prolonged stretches without carries and his speed and burst seemed to dip in the second half while still being productive.

He has missed both practices this week, and while playing Sunday in Cincinnati remains a real possibility, we could see Kyle Monangai’s workload increase whether Swift is active or not.

The seventh-round rookie said he’s ready for it.

“I’ve been a (featured) type of back my whole career,” Monangai said Thursday. “Whatever I have to do to step up and help the team win, that’s what I’m going to do.”

The numbers show he is. Monangai is averaging 4.4 yards per carry, with his heaviest lift coming with 13 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown in a Week 7. He has been earning trust and therefore more carries recently, even though Swift remains the featured back.

Monangai is a more powerful runner, a one-cut-and-go type who fits well within head coach Ben Johnson’s scheme. He can be efficient running the ball. Of that there is little doubt.

[READ: How Montez Sweat, Dayo Odeyingbo can ramp up Bears pass rush]

There’s more work that that, though, being a receiving option out of the backfield and as a pass protector. Blocking has an area of improvement since the season started — he wasn’t good early one — but there’s plenty of room to grow. Struggles in pass blocking keeps you off the field as a running back, so that area has to be buttoned up.

Overall, though, Monangai believes he’s a better runner and a more complete back since coming to Chicago and working with running backs coach Eric Bieniemy.

“I feel like I’ve gotten better, and it’s with a lot of incremental stuff, small detail things,” Monangai said. “The playbook was the top priority since I stepped foot in here, and it’s something I continue to work on as we game plan for different teams. I’m sure if you talk to (Bieniemy), he’ll have a list of areas where I can improve. I listen to him and try to apply everything I can each day.”

“I know that I’ve become a better player, a better running back, from the time that I got here ‘til now.”

We’ve all seen Monangai develop in his time here. Bieniemy praises him for being detail orientated and executing exactly what he’s coached. We’ve also seen that his talent plays at the NFL level. If Swift is unavailable or even limited on Sunday, he’ll have to prove that point over and again with a steady dose of touches.

Austin Booker itching to return

Austin Booker said back in early October that he was ready to return off injured reserve when called about. That was shortly after his 21-day practice window opened. The second-year edge rusher waited and waited and now, finally, he’ll get a chance to contribute. The Bears activated him on the last possible day to do so, and he’ll make his season debut on Sunday against the Bengals.

Booker had a strong preseason and hopes to provide a spark to a pass rush that needs one.

“I’m very excited,” Booker said. “I’ve been very impatiently wait for a get back. The competitor in me as been itching to contribute to this team. My teammates have been doing a great job, but I’m confident in my ability and I believe I can make an impact up front.”

[WATCH: Bears Week 9 interviews: Richard Hightower, Dennis Allen, and Declan Doyle]

Joe Flacco working, Trey Hendrickson not

We’ve been on opposing quarterback watch again this week, with Bengals starting quarterback Joe Flacco dealing with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder. He didn’t practice Wednesday but was active Thursday and, per ESPN, was throwing during open portions of practice.

Head coach Zac Taylor said Flacco had a 50-50 chance of playing, though he’s trending towards an appearance on Sunday.

Start defensive end Trey Hendrickson (hip) and linebacker Logan Wilson (calf) missed practice for a second straight day. Those are key pieces of a defense that has struggled this season and losing them would be detrimental to that outfit.

[READ: Bears practice report: How C.J. Gardner-Johnson signing helps defense]

Bears receivers come back

The Bears were down their top four receivers on Wednesday. Three of them returned for Thursday’s practice, as positive sign that all will be available for Sunday. That group includes Rome Odunze (heel), DJ Moore (hip/groin) and Olamide Zaccheaus (knee). Luther Burden remains in the concussion protocol.

Odunze said he’ll play, and it’s highly likely Moore suits up as well. Tight end Cole Kmet (back) was limited Thursday but is likely to play. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) was a full participant and should return after missing Week 8.

Here’s the full Bears participation report: