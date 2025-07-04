Bears mailbag: On DJ Moore, Za’Darius Smith, Ben Johnson vs. Jim Harbaugh

We’re in the slowest of all slow periods on the NFL calendar. Even still, folks still want to talk football. You can do it 24/7/365 these days, especially with an intriguing team. That’s why these Bears mailbag articles keep on coming.

There’s so much intrigue behind the sole team in the country’s third largest media market. Even with the Cubs kicking serious butt, there’s still some focus on the Bears.

That includes several big names on the roster and coach staff. It all starts with Ben Johnson, a charismatic, yet intense leader that captivated Chicago in a snap. It extends to the players and how they’ll fit in with his system and, as always this time of year, how the Bears can still supplement a vastly upgraded roster.

We’ve talked about running backs before. What about edge rusher? We talk about that and a lot more in this Friday Bair Mail installment:

Joe Hoffman from Des Moines, Iowa

DJ Moore’s a really good player and has posted some good numbers in his career. How do you think he’ll do in Ben Johnson’s offense?

Bair: In short, he’s gonna have an impactful year. His target totals have been massive lately, with 140 in his first year with Caleb Williams, and that was nowhere near his career high. He has shown frustration when not getting the ball in crucial moments, but Johnson has already talked to him about body language.

That’ll be important considering his target share. It might go down with so many worthy receivers in the pattern, including Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Colston Loveland, Cole Kmet and Olamide Zaccheaus.

He’s still the alpha in the receiver room and on the field, with a knack for getting open in traffic and gaining important yards. The sky’s the limit for Moore in Johnson’s offense, which allows multiple targets to produce. The timing and rhythm of the offense can scheme Moore open for easy targets and throws for quarterback Caleb Williams. Moore might not set career highs in yards and touchdowns with so many good players around, but he should have an impactful year in his first season with Johnson.

Scott Leach from Edwardsville, Ill.

I still think we don’t have enough pass rushers. What about adding someone like Za’Darius Smith?

Bair: I agree with you that the Bears could use another pass rusher, and Za’Darius Smith is a good one even at a relatively advanced age. He could be a solid third-down option off the edge, without feeling the pressure to play tons of snaps. Smith would be a good part of a rotation headlined by Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo.

Austin Booker’s currently the next true defensive end up, and the Bears have high hopes for the second-year pro they traded up to get. Adding Smith would add a real threat, someone who fits the Dennis Allen mold for edge rushers at 270 pounds.

He has worked with Ben Johnson before in Detroit. That could be a draw, but Smith surely wants to paid like he has in the recent past. That would require an eight-figure average annual value. Not sure the Bears would shell out quite that much. The value must be right, and a one-year deal would be ideal. His market would have to drop a bit for the Bears to get into the mix, though it’s a possibility.

There’s a shocking number of veteran edge rushers on the street, typically older guys who have seen better days. Adding a free agent in training camp would help the line overall, but needs some help on the exterior.

Fred Vedder from Chicago

Jim Harbaugh was my 1st choice to be the Bears head coach but I think Ben Johnson will be better.

Bair: The Bears made a big mistake retaining Matt Eberflus for the 2024 season, maybe the worst of Ryan Poles tenure as general manager. The Bears could’ve had a shot at Jim Harbaugh had Eberflus had been let go before the 2024 campaign, when he was ready to leave the University of Michigan. He might’ve paired well with Williams and would’ve been a fan favorite as a former Bears quarterback and top-flight head coach.

All that said, I’m not sure I’d trade him for Ben Johnson. Hiring Johnson is the best thing to come from 2024’s mess of a season, and that’s no stretch despite his lack of head-coaching experience. He’s a respected offensive mind and an intense, detail-oriented individual who knows how to build a culture. He has been super impressive at every turn since joining the Bears, a team he selected from several other options.

We still don’t know how Johnson will be winning football games, but I’d bet he’s gonna be pretty darn good. Harbaugh has a track record of winning at every level, but I’d still take Johnson’s immense potential as a head coach, culture builder and leader of men. The Bears seem willing to provide the infrastructure required to help him thrive. If Johnson can get Williams going, the Bears could be very good.

Submit your question or comment below to be included in the next Bair Mail edition!