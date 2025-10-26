What Bears’ Nahshon Wright said about critical no call in loss to Ravens

BALTIMORE – The Bears were down seven points in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Ravens, when head coach Ben Johnson decided to make a stand.

He started using timeouts with 3 minutes, 31 seconds left, hoping his defense could get a stop. The Bears defense did its part on first and second down, setting up a crucial third-and-7.

If they get a stop, the Ravens punt and the offense has a chance at a game-tying touchdown. They didn’t and eventually lost 30-16 to Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley found receiver DeAndre Hopkins near the sideline for a 14-yard completion and a first down.

There was one issue, though. Go back and look at the play. It sure looks like Hopkins grabbed Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright’s facemask to gain positioning.

DeAndre Hopkins looks to have gotten away with an offensive facemask on a critical third down.



Wright acknowledged after the game that Hopkins did grab his facemask and thought a flag might be coming. He look toward the closet official, who shook his head no.

I really wanted to make the play. In that instance, he pulled me down and made the catch. I’m never out there looking for the flag, though. I’m looking to make plays on the ball.

That’s harder when pushed out of the play. Wright was frustrated with the situation overall, because he knew exactly was Hopkins going to do.

“From film study, I knew that specific route was coming,” Wright said. “I played it the way I played it, but he was able to make the vet move.”

The vet move might’ve been borderline, likely illegal. There was a fair amount of handfighting on the play, which could’ve led the officials to keep the flag holstered, especially on such a crucial play.

Wright didn’t make excuses on the play or overly lament it, just saying he wished he could’ve prevented the throw or knocking the pass down.

“He was able to position himself for the ball,” Wright said, “get me out of position and make a play.”

