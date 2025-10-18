The Bears are a home favorite. That’s rare. They also haven’t beat the Saints since 2008. True story.

But these aren’t the Bears you’re used to. Head coach Ben Johnson has made sure of that.

At least, that’s what we think. We’ll learn a ton about this new version of the Bears, and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s influence on it, when the Bears and Saints clash on Sunday.

There will be important things to keep an eye on in Week 7. Here are some important things to watch when the Bears play the Saints:

How to watch

Kickoff: Noon CT

TV: FOX:

Radio: ESPN 1000-Am in Chicago; Sirius XM Channel 146 or 229

Out-of-market streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket (YouTube TV); NFL-plus

Wild card

DL Shemar Turner

This is a low-level play, but I believe the second round pick out of Texas A&M is starting to find himself in the defensive lineup. I also think Turner is better off the edge than anywhere else.

He’s still a second-team player, but those dudes can still get after the quarterback, too. He’s the perfect wild-card play because folks won’t see him coming. If he’s on point with the second unit, possibly rushing opposite Austin Booker, this pass rush might have some life.

Also, think about this category. If we’re identifying someone surprising who could make an impact, Turner’s the guy.

X Factor

TE Colston Loveland

This dude was the No. 10 overall pick in the NFL draft. We haven’t seen production equal to his draft status to this point, but Loveland’s the real deal. He just needs a breakout game. This is the matchup for that.

Ben Johnson said the Bears want to get Loveland more involved and this is the week to do it. It’s time Loveland starts producing like a top 10 pick. After dealing with an injuriy, he seems ready to break out. This is the game where that happens.

Bold prediction

Montez Sweat: Two sacks

The highly-paid edge rusher hasn’t produced to the level of his salary, but Sweat is around the ball. He’s due. The veteran is doing the right things to be impactful. This is the week where that pays dividends.

Week 7 picks

Scott Bair’s selection

Bears 31, Saints 17

Yep. That’s a lopsided score. I think the offense is starting to dial in and I think this game means more to defensive coordinator Dennis Allen than he lets on. He’s gonna blitz the holy heck out of Spencer Rattler and have a day against the Saints offense. The Bears are the favorite here. At home. Ben Johnson and Allen have these Bears taking care of business.

Nicholas Moreano’s pick

Bears 27, Saints 20

This is a game the Bears should win, especially since the Saints have just one win all season. Both teams have done a good job of protecting the football with just four total giveaways, which is tied for the third fewest in the NFL.

But the Bears’ defense is second in the NFL in takeaways, and that’s what I believe will decide this game and allow the Bears to continue their four-game winning streak.