The Bears-Packers trilogy officially is on, thanks to some help from an already-eliminated team.

The Bears lost to the Detroit Lions 19-16 on Sunday, but the Washington Commanders stunned the Philadelphia Eagles 24-17, ensuring Chicago of the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. Philadelphia rested numerous starters, including quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley, in its regular-season finale and will be the No. 3 seed, since the Bears’ Black Friday win over the Eagles served as the tiebreaker between the 11-6 teams.

That means the Bears will host the No. 7 Packers in a wild-card round game Saturday night at Soldier Field. Kickoff for the NFC North rivals’ third meeting of the 2025 NFL season is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Prime Video, with coverage starting at 6:30.

Watch @PrimeVideo's exclusive Wild Card Game Saturday at 7:30pm ET.

Both previous Bears-Packers meetings were highlighted by epic endings. Green Bay won the first game, 28-21, on Dec. 7 at Lambeau Field after Caleb Williams threw a last-minute interception in the end zone. Chicago claimed the second game on Dec. 20, 22-16 in overtime at Soldier Field, with an unbelievable rally from 10 points down, clearing the path to the NFC North title.



So, game No. 3 stands to be another classic, especially with Packers quarterback Jordan Love expected to return from a concussion he suffered in the Bears’ OT win.



The Bears and Packers last met in the playoffs during the 2010 season, when Green Bay won the NFC Championship Game 21-14 at Soldier Field and advanced to the Super Bowl, which it won.



Chicago won the previous playoff meeting 33-14, as George Halas and Curly Lambeau matched wits in a 1941 divisional-round game. The Bears went on to beat the New York Giants for the NFL championship.



The No. 2 seed means the Bears, who hadn’t made the playoffs since 2020, are guaranteed home games in the first two rounds. They also would host the NFC Championship Game if the No. 1 Seattle Seahawks exit in the divisional round.



Super Bowl LX is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 8, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

NFL playoff schedule: Wild-card round

NFC

Saturday

No. 5 Los Angeles Rams at No. 4 Carolina Panthers, 3:30 p.m. CT (FOX)

No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 2 Chicago Bears, 7 p.m. CT (Prime Video)



Sunday

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles, 3:30 p.m. CT (FOX)



Bye: No. 1 Seattle Seahawks (will host lowest-seed winner in divisional round)



AFC

Sunday

No. 6 Buffalo Bills at No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars, noon CT (CBS)

No. 7 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 2 New England Patriots, 7 p.m. CT (NBC)



Monday

No. 5 Houston Texans at No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers, 7 p.m. CT (ESPN/ABC)



Bye: No. 1 Denver Broncos (will host lowest-seed winner in divisional round)