With the ‘cardiac’ Bears finding ways to win through this 2025 NFL season, playoff discussions have swirled throughout the Windy City. As the Bears currently sit at 7-3 heading into Week 12, they improbable sit in first place in the NFC North.

On the most recent episode of “Bears Den” with Anthony “Spice” Adams and Charles “Peanut” Tillman, the former Bears defenders answer whether this team has the ability to make a run in the NFL playoffs.

Tillman made it to the playoffs in three seasons, all while with the Bears (2005, 2006 and 2010). Adams only made the playoffs in one season while with the Bears in 2010. As Tillman explains, it’s essentially like two separate seasons between the regular season and the playoffs.

“Here’s my take on playoffs: We got a really young team. Playoffs and the regular season, it’s two totally different seasons,” Tillman said. “It’s like preseason and then regular season — those are two different. And then you got regular season and playoffs…two totally different.

“I, as a dumb third-year player, we made the playoffs in ’05. I didn’t know that level of transition and how [much] faster it got. I got embarrassed in 2005 my first playoff game. I had some good plays and I had some bad plays.”

Tillman’s first career playoff game was against the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Divisional Round in 2005. The Bears fell 29-21 where Peanut recorded six tackles and one pass defended. Tillman had to cover Hall of Fame wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. who had 12 catches, 218 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bears still have seven more games on their schedule, but Tillman remains optimistic that this team can make the playoffs. However, Tillman reminds fans how amped up the postseason can become.

“I definitely think we can make the playoffs. I’m super excited to see what we do,” Tillman said. “But, when you go into the playoffs, the level of intensity increases. It gets harder. It gets faster; the stakes get bigger. I also don’t think the first time you make the playoffs, it’s a good feel but at the same time, you got to come correct because the other team with the better experience, more experienced guys, they know what’s up.”

Between 1970-2024, there have been 42 teams to have a turnover differential of at least +14 through 10 games of a season. Of those teams, 85.7% have made the playoffs and the Bears are at +16. The Bears also lead the NFL with 22 takeaways this season.

Bears teams with a turnover differential of +14 through their first 10 games of a season 👀



• 1963 (Won NFL Championship)

• 1985 (Won Super Bowl)

• 1990 (Lost Divisional Round)

• 2025 👀 pic.twitter.com/qABe2qSCLP — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 19, 2025

Between the takeaways created from the defense and the Bears offense ranking in the top 10 in total yards, there is belief that the Bears could make the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

The schedule does not get easier for the Bears down the stretch, where their next seven opponents have combined for a 35-25-1 record. That includes six out of seven teams with a record over .500, starting with the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to Soldier Field this Sunday. They also have three more important divisional games with the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions that could become a deciding factor between winning the division and making the playoffs.

If the Bears continue to handle their business week by week, we could be seeing playoff football on the lakefront in January.