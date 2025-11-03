Ben Johnson’s high-powered and creative Chicago Bears offense is making history just eight games into its implementation.

Running back Kyle Monangai ripped off 176 rushing yards and tight end Colston Loveland racked up 118 receiving yards in Sunday’s 47-42 road win over the Cincinnati Bengals. That made the Bears the first NFL team to have one rookie run for at least 175 yards and another rookie post 100-plus receiving yards in the same game.

The rookies showed out today 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/2u9LdoOB9E — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 3, 2025

The Bears also became the first team in NFL history to have a player with three passing TDs (Caleb Williams), another with one passing TD and one rushing TD (DJ Moore) and a third with 150-plus rushing yards (Monangai) in the same game.

At the heart of the Bears’ historic offense Sunday was its ruthless efficiency.

They recorded 30 first downs — their most since they had 31 in a 2016 game — and their 576 yards in total offense is the league’s highest so far in a game this season. It’s also the most by a Bears offense in a game since 1980.

Chicago went two-for-two on fourth-down conversions, including a trick play in which wide receiver Moore threw a 2-yard TD pass to QB Williams.

All in all, it’s a bad year to be an NFL defense if you have Johnson and Co. on your schedule.