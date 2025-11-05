LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears sent a sixth-round draft pick to the Cleveland Browns and, in return, added pass rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and a seventh-round pick before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Tryon-Shoyinka was someone who caught Poles’ attention during the 2021 NFL Draft and also in the Bears’ matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. The former No. 32 overall pick finished that game with six total pressures and two sacks.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka finished with six total pressures and 2 sacks in the Buccaneers' Week 2 victory over the Bears in 2023.



Here are both of Tryon-Shoyinka's sacks from that game. pic.twitter.com/OmoN3IvT3X — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) November 4, 2025

The Bears’ general manager shared what made him a trade deadline target.

“Athleticism, the length, really more of the tape from Tampa,” Poles said. “He didn’t get a lot of time in Cleveland but the tape that you saw, there were a lot of traits to help us both in the run game and the pass game. Loved the effort and the motor, the range that he has, you know very similar style, few more traits than Dom (Robinson) but like a similar style to Dom. Reliable, dependable.”

In seven games this season with the Browns, Tryon-Shoyinka has only played 31 total defensive snaps. Poles highlighted that Cleveland has some homegrown talent and, obviously, Myles Garrett on the defensive line, which made the Browns comfortable with their depth.

Tryon-Shoyinka would be classified as a small move, considering the trade compensation required to get the deal done. But Poles expressed the team did their due diligence to assess all options, and the Bears’ GM was specifically asked about Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson and Las Vegas’ Maxx Crosby.

“All I can say is we made calls across the league, and I check up on all of the guys you would imagine just to see the availability,” Poles said. “You get different answers. Sometimes they change if you start three weeks prior as you get closer things come up and down based on how teams are doing and how they feel about the player. Sometimes they go to the player and ask him, how do they see the future and go from there. We turned pretty much every stone to find those answers. …”

To acquire one of those high-profile players, it would have required draft capital — high ones at that. And for Poles, he had to factor in parting away with draft picks when considering how he wanted to approach this trade deadline.

“That was part of our conversation when we talked about how we wanna build this team,” Poles said. “That’s through the draft. I’ll tell you what, this staff, too, I’m sure you all see it — the development of some of these players, whether it’s [Austin] Booker, or if it’s Noah Sewell, those guys have continued to get better. I think they’ve closed a pretty big gap with this new staff. So that gets me even more excited and gets Ben excited to watch our coaches work with these young players that we draft, that are young now, that we draft in the future, to have a big role on our football team.”

Poles also mentioned that the first-year coaching staff under Ben Johnson played a factor in how the Bears moved during the trade deadline. According to Poles, Johnson and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen were thoughtful about the big picture of any potential moves and assessed the short-term and long-term implications of how to build a football team.

“We want to sustain for a long period of time,” Poles said. “We feel like with Joe, we can move the needle a little bit and we can continue to get better just through execution. But then also continue to build through the draft so that we can sustain it a lot more rather than throwing if it’s money, if it’s draft picks, that timeline starts to get shorter and shorter once you get there.”

