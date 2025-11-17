When Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos missed a field goal late in the fourth quarter, it opened the door for the Minnesota Vikings to take the lead. That could have been the nail in the coffin for the Bears as the Vikings marched down the field to go ahead 17-16 with 2:24 to play.

But Santos got to redeem himself not long after.

A 56-yard Devin Duvernay kickoff return set up a 48-yarder for Santos to win the Bears the game, and Santos did just that.

“The team made it easier for me,” Santos told Marquee Sports Network’s Jeff Joniak following the Bears’ 19-17 win. “I just had to make it right for the team.”

Thanks to Santos’ walk-off heroics, the Bears improved to 7-3, got their first divisional win of the season and occupy the top spot in the NFC North.

Despite the miss, Santos went 4-for-5 in the win and even made some franchise history when his 54-yard field goal gave him the most 50-plus yard field goals for a kicker in Bears history (24), surpassing Robbie Gould.

Cairo Santos made Bears history in today's win over the Vikings 👏 pic.twitter.com/noGmKoNubI — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 16, 2025

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Brazilian in his sixth year with the Bears– his field goal percentage (80) through the eight games he’s played is the lowest in his Bears tenure thus far. A quad injury kept him out of the Bears’ contests against the Washington Commanders and the New Orleans Saints, both of which saw midseason signee Jake Moody take the reins. Moody had a game-winning field goal of his own at Washington in his Bears debut.

Still, Santos said he was adamant about getting an opportunity to right his wrongs.

“The season hasn’t gone my way in a lot of ways,” Santos said. “It’s all taught me important lessons — to always be resilient (and) bounce back. I want to be put in that situation like the team gave me at the end of the game. I always feel confident that I’m going to come through.

"In my head, I'm just kind of praying for (an) opportunity to make the game-winning kick."



Cairo Santos discussed his mindset during the final minute of the game. pic.twitter.com/DQASLmdJtD — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 16, 2025

