Friday marked the first day that Bears training camp was open to the public at Halas Hall. There’s excitement and thrills for Bears fans to see what first year head coach Ben Johnson is capable of in 2025.

In another busy offseason, Bears general manager Ryan Poles made some key signings along the offensive line as well as providing depth pieces on the roster. One of those role players on the offensive side is wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus.

Zaccheaus signed with the Bears in free agency on a one-year contract this offseason. The seven-year veteran has been around the NFL, playing for the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles and most recently, the Washington Commanders. As he sat down with Marquee Sports Network’s Scott Bair and Carmen Vitali on “The Chicago Football Show,” Zaccheaus shared in detail what led him to sign with Chicago.

“I think the biggest thing for me was being able to one, contribute and then also build a culture. That’s one thing I feel like, just who I am as a player and as a person in the locker room, I know how to do that,” Zaccheaus said. “Ben [Johnson] told me and he was like, ‘We’re going to need you to do that. You know what it looks like, you’ve been to the NFC Championship last year, you know what it should look like in the locker room, on the field and everything.’ It is everything I’ve been hoping it would be and just got to continue to build on it. It’s early in camp but you got to keep tracking away and keep getting better each day.”

[Bears camp report: Defining ‘championship standard’; Caleb Williams struggles]

Zaccheaus has played in 89 games throughout his career with 149 catches, 1,998 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Johnson’s coaching staff has been preaching about setting the “championship standard” among players throughout the offseason and training camp. As Zaccheaus states, the little details matter when running Johnson’s offense during practice.

“You hear things about how detailed he is and you know how he wants certain things to look and you definitely feel that,” Zaccheaus chuckled. “If you’re one yard off from where you’re supposed to line up, you’re wrong. It’s very regimented, very structured as far as how the offense is. Those are the little details that are in this league that matter.”

Johnson and Co. are getting ready for their first preseason game on Aug. 10 when they welcome the Miami Dolphins to Soldier Field and Bears fans are eager to see what’s in store for 2025.