Joe Thuney among five players to watch in Bears vs Eagles Week 13 game

LAKE FOREST, Ill — Not many people would have guessed that the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles would both be 8-3 entering their Week 13 matchup on Black Friday at Lincoln Financial Field.

But that’s the exact situation for the two NFC teams leading their respective divisions.

Despite the Eagles giving up a 21-point lead to the Dallas Cowboys and losing 24-21 in Week 12, Philadelphia is still a 7-point favorite over Chicago. A common theme for the Bears this season has been finding ways to finish close games, contests decided by one score. The Bears are 6-1 in those types of games, and the Eagles are also used to winning close games, finishing 7-2 in those contests.

Given the types of games that both teams have played this season, it wouldn’t be surprising if this matchup is decided in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.

Here are the five players who should play a major role in Friday’s outcome.

RB Kyle Monangai

This feels like a game that will require a physical run game to establish any type of consistency on the ground. Rookie Kyle Monangai fits that requirement and could take advantage of an Eagles defense that had its hands full with Cowboys running back Javontae Williams a week ago. Williams finished with 87 yards rushing on 20 attempts and forced seven missed tackles.

Monangai was the Bears’ leading rusher in the 31-28 win over the Steelers, rushing for 48 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

A productive run game will help keep the Eagles’ pass rushers honest, which will prevent Philadelphia from consistently applying pressure on Caleb Williams.

OG Joe Thuney

The veteran offensive lineman is the epitome of consistent. Since Joe Thuney has joined the Bears’ organization, he has let his play do the talking. Through the first 11 games, he has given up zero sacks, one quarterback hit and seven hurries, according to Pro Football Focus.

Thuney was exactly what the Bears needed to provide stability for Williams in his second season. Philadelphia’s interior defensive linemen, Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, will provide quite the challenge for Thuney in this Week 13 matchup.

Thuney has faced the Eagles’ pass rushers most recently in the Philadelphia’s 40-22 victory over Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX. In that game, Thuney played left tackle because of the Chiefs’ injuries on the OL. Playing out of position, Thuney gave up a sack and six quarterback hurries.

For those who enjoy offensive vs defensive line play, the battles on the interior will be a treat on Black Friday.

WR Rome Odunze

The weather could realistically impact the passing game for both teams. As of now, there are heavy winds expected on Friday at Lincoln Financial Field, but Williams will still have to make the most of his opportunities.

Targeting Rome Odunze would be a good way for the passing game to get going on Friday, especially with the injuries the Eagles have at safety. Andrew Mukuba was placed on IR, and Reed Blankership was limited.

Odunze should get targets in the middle of the field to exploit that area of the Eagles’ defense. According to Radar360, the Eagles are tied for the ninth-most-explosive plays given up (70).

In Odunze’s last two games against the Steelers and Vikings, he has just five catchs for 94 yards. Week 13 should give the talented Bears’ wide out a chance to produce some solid numbers.

DT Jordan Davis

In the Eagles’ 16-9 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 11, Jordan Davis showed out and earned the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award. Davis finished the game with one tackle and three passes defended, with one of them leading to a Cooper DeJean interception.

Batting down passes is something that the 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle has excelled at this season. He has six passes defensed on the season.

“I think that’s part of playing is we are trying the best we can to get their hands down, particularly on our quick game type mentality plays,” Bears head coach Ben Johnson said. “Our O-line knows that, but sometimes that’s the cost of doing business, too. Particularly when you’ve got a joker like that, that’s so long. He’s got tall and long arms and so it doesn’t take much for him to potentially get in the throwing lane.”

Jordan Davis' rankings among all DTs this season:



– Batted passes: 6 (1st)

– Solo tackles: 18 (5th)

– Sacks: 3 (12th)



He's earned a Defensive Player of the Week and Special Teams Player of the Week award this season.



The Bears’ interior offensive linemen will have a tough task preventing Davis from clogging run lanes and applying pressure on Williams. Carter will also require plenty of attention throughout the course of the Friday matchup.

WR A.J. Brown

Someone familiar with A.J. Brown’s game is veteran safety Kevin Byard III. The two played on the Tennessee Titans for three seasons together. In Brown’s first two seasons, he went for over 1,000 receiving yards.

“A.J.’s still that guy – I spent four years with him just watching him on film,” Byard said. “He’s very, very talented.”

Brown has 46 receptions for 567 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games played. In the Week 12 loss to the Cowboys, he led the team with his 110 yards receiving and a touchdown on eight catches. He primarily worked the middle of the field against Dallas, and the Bears’ defensive backs and linebackers will have to communicate effectively to prevent those types of plays from happening.