Bears practice report: How Luther Burden has earned more opportunities

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Luther Burden III played 33 offensive snaps in each of the last two weeks and was more active than incumbent No. 3 receiver Olamide Zaccheaus in a Sunday victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

The most obvious and presumptive reason was his performance against the Giants. He had three receptions for 51 yards, including a huge 27-yard catch late in the fourth quarterback to help complete a comeback. Zaccheaus had two critical drops that day, including one in the end zone.

That doesn’t tell the whole story. Burden has been pushing hard behind the scenes and in practice. The extra snaps were not given to Burden. They were not taken from Zaccheaus. Ben Johnson has a different phrase for it.

“You get what you earn,” the Bears head coach said. “I think he’s earned the increased snaps. You know it’s something we evaluate each week. What would his practice look like? How are these guys through the course of the week? Are they making plays or not? He’s steadily climbed. It’s the route running detail that showing up, the consistency and making sure his alignments are right, his assignments, he’s doing a real good job with that.

“It’s a credit to the receiving room. The vets are showing him the way and then you know, (receivers coach Antwaan Randle El and offensive assistant Robbie Picazo), they do a great job meeting with them and making sure he knows what he has going on. So, he understands that and as a young rookie, I think he’s progressing nicely.”

Increased snaps lead to increased opportunity. He’s still below several on the pecking order, but Burden has great playmaking ability after the catch and quarterback Caleb Williams trusts him in big moments.

That’s no shock, either. Burden has been building that rapport over time, just has he has in the meeting room.

“Just getting extra time with Caleb, him and me outside the facility,” Burden said. “I’m in here real early. Me, working with El. I’m over here at 6 in the morning every day going over the game plan with El and, shoot, just pretty much keep my head down and working every day and proving this is where I belong.”

Burden has made no secret of his NFL draft slight as a motivator, as the second-rounder believed he should’ve been taken far earlier. He wants to prove equal to or better than other first-round picks. Right now, though, he’s trying to prove worthy of more playing time on this Bears team. He has gotten it. Now the Missouri must maintain it with solid play.

He’ll be a factor for the Bears down the stretch, especially if he continues to make the most of his opportunities. The fact he has earned them is validation for all the hard work put in.

“It means everything,” Burden said. “I come in here, put my head down, just work really hard, man, get more opportunities on the field. I mean, my hard work is starting to pay off.”

Ben Johnson ‘a huge advantage’ late in games

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams gets lots of credit for recent Bears comebacks, as he should. The man has five game-winning drives to his credit this season, tops in the NFL.

“Late-game execution overall has been strong, and that includes those only allowed on the sidelines. Head coach Ben Johnson retains a calm demeanor during stressful moments, with good game management and smart play calls. He’s another winning element late, which has help the Bears operation overall in a game’s decisive moments.

“Ben has extreme confidence in what he’s doing,” Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said in a Thursday press conference. “He’s very comfortable in big moments. I know Caleb has been talked about that way, Ben is that way. Ben prepares for those moments and because of that, once we get there, it’s not really like we’re not confident in that moment. He very much knows what he wants, how he sees things going.

“He’s very clear at communicating that. If things change on the fly, he does a great job of communicating that to the staff and the players. I think that’s what is a separator in those big moments. A lot of these games are won in the last two minutes and it’s a huge advantage with him on our side.”

Injury report: Jaylon Johnson goes full

The Bears also got some positive news, with star cornerback Jaylon Johnson listed as a full participant. That means the veteran could be ready for a return after missing all but one game.

The Bears practiced without Tremaine Edmunds (groin), T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) and Noah Sewell (elbow) for a second straight day, creating some real uncertainty about the position group.

There’s no way Edwards will be ready to suit up on Sunday, considering he hasn’t practiced since Week 8.

Edmunds and Sewell could practice on Friday and play the Steelers, so there’s some hope remaining. If neither guy returns, the Bears will be in real trouble at the linebacker spot.

Jaquan Brisker (back) returned to practice, meaning he should be ready to contribute. The Bears have tons of limited participants yet again, but playing status isn’t in real jeopardy, barring a setback in their injury situation.

There were some other developments to monitor. Left tackle Theo Benedet (quad) was limited on Thursday after not being on the injury report the day before, meaning he might have gotten hurt during practice. Right tackle Darnell Wright had a calf injury added to his health status after being listed only with a pectoral issue the day before.

Here’s the full Bears participation report:

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers practiced on Thursday on a limited basis despite a left wrist injury suffered in a Week 11 win over Cincinnati. He missed the previous day’s work. In addition, edge rusher Alex Highsmith and running back Jaylen Warren returned after being held out Wednesday.