LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears run defense had struggled in recent weeks but was stout Monday night against a top-ranked Washington ground game.

Head coach Ben Johnson broke down the technical reasons why, but also felt compelled to single out two players at the end of his explanation.

“I can’t say enough good things about T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds and their ability to fill those gaps in a hurry,” Johnson said. “I thought those two played a really strong game last night as well.”

That was clear in the box score and while watching the game. Edmunds and Edwards had 21 tackles between them. They also combined for six run stops, a Pro Football Focus metric defined as a play constituting an offensive failure.

Those numbers were no shock. Edmunds and Edwards have been playing together for some time now, since they both joined the Bears in 2023. They understand each other. They communicate well and operate efficiently as a tandem, which will benefit the Bears during Sunday’s game against New Orleans and beyond.

This duo hadn’t worked together much this season, with Edwards missing all but Week 2 with a hamstring injury. Getting Edwards back was a huge win for Edmunds and the Bears defense overall.

“I’m happy that he’s healthy,” Edmunds said after Thursday’s practice at Halas Hall. “I know he’s excited to be back. Anytime I get out there with someone I’ve played with for a while, it’s gonna feel good and feel comfortable. As we saw (on Monday), T.J. is a really good player and I definitely felt his presence out there.”

The Bears had Edwards at middle linebacker and Edmunds on the weakside, a positional pairing that works well. Having Edwards playing there and clogging rushing lanes was huge. So was his ability to be the Bears defensive field general.

“I didn’t see any difference in his speed and his ability before he had the hamstring,” Bears linebackers coach Richard Smith said. “That was a plus. He was extremely productive and made a bunch of big plays. He’s a great leader, a great communicator and made the complex situation very easy and comfortable. It’s a no huddle, quick offense, and his communication with the green dot worked out perfectly.”

Bears open practice window for veteran LB

Amen Ogbongbemiga has been on injured reserve each week of the regular season while dealing with a knee injury. The Bears opened his 21-day practice window to ramp up his football activity.

The Bears can activate the veteran linebacker at any point in that window. If they don’t he’ll land on season-ending injured reserve. Ogbongbemiga is a core special teams player and an option to play strongside linebacker if Noah Sewell is out for a stretch.

Bears running back D’Andre Swift showed on the Thursday participation report with a groin injury that limited him in practice. That’s not a good sign after he was considered a full participant on an estimated practice report the day before, but it shouldn’t be considered doom and gloom.

His status on the official Friday injury report will be telling, though, to see how the groin issue will impact his availability against the Saints.

Defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (knee), Sewell (concussion) and kicker Cairo Santos (right thigh) did not participate in Thursday’s practice.

Receiver DJ Moore (hip/groin) was back at practice, in a limited capacity, after having to remain in Washington an extra night due to his groin issue. Ogbongbemiga and Swift were also limited.

Defensive end Austin Booker (knee) and running back Travis Homer (calf) were considered full participants while working to return from injured reserve.