SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The Bears just battle through one of those games surely termed an instant classic.

One issue with what happened on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. Chicago came out on the wrong end of this dramatic affair.

They lost a heartbreaker, 42-38, to the San Francisco 49ers. It came down to the last play, with quarterback Caleb Williams unable to complete a pass to Jahdae Walker in the end zone as time expired.

Yeah. It was that close. As most Bears games are these days.

If you’re a football fan, it was great. If you’re an offensive player, a thing to see. If you play defense, it was gross.

That’s why we’ll have some high grades and others that would cause one to retake a class. Let’s see how Ben Johnson, Williams and the rest of the team graded out in this Bears report card:

Rushing offense

The Bears rushing attack didn’t operate as it normally does, as Chicago’s offensive driving force. It was a minor character in this one, with 110 yards on (gasp!) just 22 carries. The Bears lead the NFL with roughly 31 attempts per game. This game was high-scoring and often explosive, learning more on the air attack.

A 5.0-yards per carry average was solid, as was D’Andre Swift getting 54 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries. This was a reverse game script for the Bears, so it’s hard to blame the backs for not running well. They didn’t get that many attempts to amass the yards they normally do.

Grade: B

Passing offense

Williams made more ‘wow’ throws than you can count on one hand, touchdown passes to Luther Burden and Colston Loveland among them. Williams had 330 passing yards, his best tally of the season. Burden and Loveland led the way as receivers, a good sign that rookies are asserting themselves like that. They also had some drops, but gave the Bears a chance at the end. Pass protection should’ve been more consistent and Williams missed some layup throws he simply must make in a game like this.

Grade: A-minus

Rushing defense

The Bears have allowed 392 rushing yards over the last two weeks, including 200 to the 49ers. While Christian McCaffrey is an elite runner, he absolutely went off in the first half. That simply can’t happen in the playoffs. A bad run defense will get trucked in the postseason. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds just seems off since his return from IR, and the interior line isn’t holding firm enough right now. The Bears were really bad allowing McCaffrey and quarterback Brock Purdy to run wild on them. It was not a good night for this phase of the game. They can’t afford any more of them.

Grade: F

Passing defense

Purdy didn’t have all-world tight end George Kittle in this game, yet the 49ers were still able to pilled up passing yards and explosive plays. Purdy had 303 yards passing and three touchdowns against a darn good secondary. Nahshon Wright was getting picked on a bit in his worst game in a while. The pass rush wasn’t impactful enough despite Trent Williams leaving the game very early, even though the 49ers were moving Purdy around a lot. The Bears needed more from Montez Sweat in this one.

While T.J. Edwards started this game with a pick six and C.J. Gardner-Johnson had an interception in the end zone negated by a bogus illegal hands to the call, the Bears could get enough stops due to being leaking in pass defense, especially on third down.

Grade: D

Special teams

Kicking game was essentially a non-factor here, with just one field goal made. It was clear the 49ers weren’t kicking to Devin Duvnernay, so he had just one attempt. He didn’t return a punt, with two fair catches. Jaylon Jones made a big hit in punt coverage that pinned the 49ers deep, but it was overall a ho-hum night.

Grade: C

Coaching

There was no issue with Ben Johnson calling for a hook and lateral at the end of the game. The pass to Loveland that was hot potatoed to Swift just didn’t work out. The 49ers played it well, leading up to a final play that went awry. Johnson also took some blame for getting that play call in late. Overall, though, Johnson understood the assignment and what was required to keep pace with the 49ers.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen got beat by Shanahan, who put on a clinic with innovative designs. It was more execution than coaching, but it’s hard to say Allen was helping his defense, either.

Grade: C

