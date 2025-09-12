The Chicago Bears’ Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings highlighted many areas that Ben Johnson’s team needs to address as they prepare for the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Johnson’s offense became stagnant after the opening touchdown drive. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s defense contained the Vikings’ for three quarters, but gave up 21 points and far too many explosive plays in the final 15 minutes of the game.

The Bears’ coaching staff will have to identify and correct the issues that led to the team’s downfall in the coming days before traveling to Detroit. To get a perspective on what transpired at Soldier Field in Week 1, here is what wide receiver Rome Odunze right tackle Darnell Wright had to say about some key plays from the Monday night performance against the Vikings.

Basketball Block

The Bears started the game on a 10-play, 61-yard drive that ended with a Caleb Williams 9-yard touchdown run. On that specific play, Odunze went out for his route, but noticed that his quarterback was scrambling. So the second-year receiver adjusted immediately to give Williams a chance to get into the end zone.

Rome Odunze used some basketball skills to help Caleb Williams get into the end zone on this 9-yard touchdown run.



“I just tried to get open on my original route, and then as I was looking back for the ball, I seen so much space there,” Odunze said. “So initially I was like, ‘Ok, let me come down and be available for the throw.’ But I seen Caleb’s demeanor. Seemed like he was ready to run it in, so just tried to box him out as much as I can.”

Phantom Holding Call

With the Bears driving late in the third quarter, Williams and the offense lined up at the Minnesota 24-yard line on first-and-10. The Bears quarterback found running back D’Andre Swift open in the left flat, and he gained 12 yards on the play.

But the play was brought back due to a holding call by Darnell Wright. Williams threw an incomplete pass on the following play. Williams was penalized for intentional grounding on second-and-20 and completed a 12-yard pass to Olamide Zaccheaus on third-and-30. Cairo Santos ended the drive with a missed 50-yard field goal.

We're back with weekly film breakdowns.



“I think it is obviously not holding,” Wright said. “I think the referee just kind of seen the end of it. Dan (Roushar) just kind of said it was questionable.”

