Bears roster moves: Austin Booker headed to injured reserve, veterans return

Edge rusher Austin Booker was placed on injured reserve as part of a series of Bears roster moves, the team announced on Thursday.

The second-year pro suffered a knee injury during a Sept. 15 preseason game and head coach Ben Johnson said he would miss a few weeks. He’ll miss at least the first four games if he’s given formally given a designation to return. The Bears have a maximum of eight, and have already used two on Travis Homer and Amen Ogbongbemiga.

This is a setback for Booker, who led the entire league with four sacks this preseason. Losing an athletic reserve edge rusher for the early going is a blow, and the Bears must rely on others to get the job done behind Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo.

The Booker move was part of long transactions list. The team re-signed receiver/return man Devin Duvernay and long snapper Scott Daly a day after releasing them to make way for awarded waiver claims. Those two were chosen as vested veterans who didn’t have to pass through waivers. Also, linebacker Carl Jones Jr. was waived just days after making the initial roster. Odds seem solid he’ll end up on the practice squad in due time.

The Bears will continue to pull the levers available to get the players they want on the active roster and the practice squad leading into a Week 1 contest against the Minnesota.

The Bears shuffled their practice squad some as well, with some new players who weren’t part of their preseason process. Here’s a full list of Thursday transactions:

Signed

LS Scott Daly

WR Devin Duvernay

Injured reserve

DL Austin Booker (he’ll miss at least four games)

Waived

LB Carl Jones Jr.

Practice squad signings

TE Nikola Kalinic

DB Dontae Manning

DB Gervarrius Owens

Released from practice squad

LS Luke Elkin

DB Mekhi Garner