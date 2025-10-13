LANDOVER, Md. – The Bears have a change coming at kicker for Monday night’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Jake Moody was elevated from the practice squad, the team announced on Monday afternoon. This came in the wake of Cairo Santos being designated as questionable on the team’s official injury report.

Santos was formally ruled inactive due to a quadriceps injury, putting the highly-drafted kicker back in the spotlight.

Moody was cut by the San Francisco 49ers earlier in the season, and the Bears added him to the practice squad shortly after. Coach Ben Johnson made it clear that Moody wasn’t added to challenge Santos, a team captain and someone who has been consistent from all distances.

Moody has struggled with accuracy since the 49ers selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. He converted just 70% of his attempts in 2024.

Also, the Bears elevated defensive lineman Jonathan Ford from the practice squad. And defensive end Austin Booker and running back Travis Homer will remain on injured reserve after formally being ruled out. They were deemed questionable on the injury report, but they would’ve needed to be added to the 53-man roster before playing. They have had their practice windows opened last week.

In addition to Santos, the Bears also made receiver Jahdae Walker, linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II, defensive linemen Grady Jarrett and Tanoh Kpassagnon and quarterback Case Keenum inactive for this game.