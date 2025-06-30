Editor’s note: The Bears are in a quiet period before starting training camp in late July. We’ve seen this new talent collection work at times during the offseason program, albeit without pads, this spring. Those access points provided opportunity to see players, how they’re used and with which units. There is no depth chart, Ben Johnson likes to say, but we’ll still make a 53-man roster projection right now, position by position, with the understanding that so much will change in camp. You’ll get a new projection every Monday and Thursday through the summer before camp. Let’s keep this series going with the receivers.

The Bears have some real talent in the receiver room. That was the case before adding Olamide Zaccheaus and Devin Duvernay in free agency and drafting Luther Burden with the No. 39 overall pick in April.

Now, they’re absolutely loaded. DJ Moore and Rome Odunze still remain a dangerous 1-2 punch on the outside and will lead this position group despite all the additions. ESPN’s Mike Clay projects that both guys will exceed 1,000 receiving yards next season, and that’s with just one ball to go around.

While Burden is surely competition with Zaccheaus for time in the slot, the veteran always finds a way to make meaningful contributions for every team that employs him.

Receivers roster projection

Keepers

DJ Moore

Rome Odunze

Olamide Zaccheaus

Luther Burden III

Devin Duvernay

Odd men out

Maurice Alexander

Miles Boykin

John Jackson

JP Richardson

Tyler Scott

Samori Toure

Jahade Walker

Duvernay could also be considered a return specialist, but head coach Ben Johnson will find ways to use such great speed.

Burden (soft tissue injury) missed most of the offseason program, but Johnson said he should be ready for the start of training camp. While that’s not ideal, the Missouri product should have ample time to ramp up for the regular season.

The receiver corps was kept to five members in this instance, streamlining it due to the fact the Bears kept three quarterbacks — and my personal preference of loading up along the lines.

An experienced player like Myles Boykin could sneak onto the 53-man roster with a solid camp, and the Bears will keep a few on the practice squad no matter what. There is depth and quality here to get by with five receivers in a well-rounded group.