Editor’s note: The Bears are in a quiet period before starting training camp in late July. We’ve seen this new talent collection work at times during the offseason program, albeit without pads, this spring. Those access points provided opportunity to see players, how they’re used and with which units. There is no depth chart, Ben Johnson likes to say, but we’ll still make a 53-man roster projection right now, position by position, with the understanding that so much will change in camp. You’ve gotten a new projection every Monday and Thursday through the summer before camp. This is the last one, and it’s focused on the safeties.

Dennis Allen loves innovatively using defensive backs, that’s especially true of safeties, who you’ll see deep, near the line of scrimmage, in the slot and in more of a traditional linebacker role.

The Bears’ defensive coordinator is working with safeties versatile enough to execute his vision. The four guys projected to make the 53-man roster complement each other well and comprise a unit capable of doing lots of things well.

Jaquan Brisker is healthy again after his third concussion in as many pro seasons and can be a roving chess piece and a dynamic playmaker when healthy. Kevin Byard has a combination of size and coverage ability. Elijah Hicks can play up and Jonathan Owens is a tough run defender who is quick enough to cover in the slot.

Safeties roster projection

Keepers

Kevin Byard III

Jaquan Brisker

Jonathan Owens

Elijah Hicks

Odd men out

Tarvarius Moore

Major Burns

Tysheem Cook

Alex Cook

The Bears have some interesting talents down the ranks, with Moore as an experienced presence who spent time on the Bears’ practice squad. Burns was a well-known undrafted free agent out of LSU, someone with the versatility to play everywhere in the defensive backfield. He could be a solid practice-squad reserve to develop outside the spotlight while being readied to step in for the four guys on the 53-man, all of whom are entering contract years.