Sources: Ryan Poles, Bears agree to contract extension through 2029

The Chicago Bears have given general manager Ryan Poles a contract extension, league sources confirmed to Marquee Sports Network, through the 2029 season. That’s a big deal.

The move puts him in contractual alignment with Ben Johnson, something the head coach reportedly craved when finding a franchise to lead. Poles’ contract didn’t have much time left, leaving him in some limbo prior to this extension.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report the news on Friday afternoon.

As a rule, the Bears do not discuss contracts for their coaches, scouts or executives.

Johnson and Poles have formed a strong bond since the coach’s offseason hiring, with the pair lockstep throughout NFL free agency and the draft. They clearly like each other and have bonded well during a productive period marked by big spending along the offensive and defensive lines. Then the Bears added speed and explosiveness on both sides of the ball.

Poles and Johnson seemed to work well together at every stage and quickly have built a strong relationship during the offseason program.

The Bears could have waited to offer Poles such an extension, to see how the pairing would face adversity that comes from what could well be a trying season. They didn’t. There’s no way this happens without Johnson’s blessing, by the way. It also amplifies a continuing trend that Bears ownership is willing to pay for franchise stability at the highest levels, offering big dollars to make sure that happens.

The length of the deal is significant, considering Poles hasn’t yet ushered in an era of success. He was charged with tearing the team down and restoring salary-cap health. And while he and Matt Eberflus came in at the same time, it’s hard to say Eberflus was a Poles hire. Johnson essentially picked his own spot, and Poles was here as part of the search for the next head coach. It’s clear they vibed, as a commitment such as this suggests.

Now it’s about building a consistent winner, which has evaded the Bears in recent years. The McCaskey family is going all-in on the Poles-Johnson pairing, with a significant financial commitment through the 2029 season.

That’s a long stretch, but the Bears clearly are confident they will produce success that has been so rare of late.