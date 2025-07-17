Bears, second-round NFL drafts picks Shemar Turner, Ozzy Trapilo agree on terms

The Bears agreed on terms of a rookie contract with Shemar Turner, the No. 62 overall NFL draft pick, on Thursday morning. They did the same with fellow second-rounder Ozzy Trapilo a few hours later.

The Turner news was broken by NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport on Thursday morning and confirmed by a league source. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported the Trapilo news.

The pacts show signs of progress that the Bears will have all of their draft picks under contract before rookies report on Saturday. No. 39 overall pick Luther Burden III is the only member of the draft class without a deal.

Breer reports that Trapilo has his first two years of pay fully guaranteed, with the third season partially guaranteed.

The Bears have agreed to terms with second-round OT Ozzy Trapilo, per source. He's the fourth second-round pick to sign—and he's doing a four-year deal with the first two years fully guaranteed, and the third year 72% guaranteed.



He'll be in the left tackle mix this summer. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 17, 2025

Terms of Turner’s four-year deal were not immediately disclosed, but they are important. That has been the holdup locking second-round picks down this offseason. Rookie pacts are normally cut-and-dry, with little to negotiate while fitting into the league’s collectively bargained rookie wage scale. There have been some hiccups this season after the Texans signed Jayden Higgins to a fully guaranteed contract. Then the Browns gave Carson Schwesinger one. Those were unprecedented deals for second-round picks and left players wanting the same type of security, or at least more than they’ve had in the past.

Teams have been reluctant to cave on that, though the importance of having second-rounders in camp and under contract is a priority now that report dates are getting close.

The Bears are excited about Turner’s fit along the defensive line. He was a solid interior pass rusher at Texas A&M, with experience working off the edge. Coordinator Dennis Allen said Turner will focus on the inside as he begins his NFL career. Turner is an energetic player with an outgoing personality, someone excited to work with and learn from veteran Grady Jarrett.

“He’s a dog, bro. He’s an animal,” Turner said back in May. “He’s not too big. He’s a guy that can pass rush. He’s quick as hell. He’s fast off the ball. His get-off is crazy. He’s a dude. There’s a reason why he’s been here so long.”

There’s also optimism that Trapilo can make an immediate impact, and will compete for the starting left tackle job during training camp.