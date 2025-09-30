New Bears stadium renderings released, showing proposed Arlington Heights project

New renderings were released Tuesday for a stadium the Bears would like to build in Arlington Heights.

The images show the inside of the stadium and the front entrance, while a bird’s-eye view of the project was released last week. The Bears have commissioned the Manica architecture firm to help with stadium construction in the Chicago suburb. The firm also designed Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where the Bears beat the Raiders on Sunday.

The Manica architecture firm has released renderings for a proposed Bears stadium in Arlington Heights: pic.twitter.com/IWtJn5DL4T — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) September 30, 2025

Bears president Kevin Warren confirmed last month that the Arlington Heights site is the team’s sole focus for a new stadium project after it originally looked for locations along the Chicago lakefront.

The McCaskey family, which owns the Bears, bought a 326-acre parcel of land in Arlington Heights in 2023. A former racetrack on the site has been cleared and, per Warren, is ready for new construction. The Bears would like to build a stadium and an entertainment district around it.

They plan to privately finance the stadium but would need some public funds for infrastructure improvements. They also are looking for property tax certainty and need the Illinois state legislature to pass mega-project legislation before putting shovels in the ground.

Warren has said he hopes to break ground on stadium construction at some point during this calendar year.

Arlington Heights also released an economic impact report conducted by Hunden Partners, which stated the project will create more than 5,400 full-time jobs and $510.5 million in terms of total new economic impact over 40 years.