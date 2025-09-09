CHICAGO – The Chicago Bears started their 2025 NFL season with a 27-24 loss against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football at Soldier Field.

The Bears were without key defenders Jaylon Johnson, T.J. Edwards and Kyler Gordon in the primetime matchup against J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings’ starting offense. For three quarters, the Vikings struggled to move the ball, but scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

After one regular season game, here are five players who increased and lowered their stock in the prime-time matchup.

Stock Down: QB Caleb Williams

The Bears quarterback started the game 10-for-10 and led the Bears offense to a 10-play, 61-yard touchdown drive that ended with a Williams 9-yard touchdown run. He also completed a 17-yard pass to Rome Odunze on third down to extend the drive.

Williams also had his fair share of plays avoiding pressure and making Vikings’ defenders miss. He also led the team in rushing yards, with his six carries for 58 yards. But as the game continued, the offense stalled, and so did the passing game.

The second-year quarterback missed some potential big plays in the middle of the field to DJ Moore and Cole Kmet. He also missed Moore again down the right sideline late in the fourth quarter and nearly overthrew Cole Kmet, but the veteran tight end extended his arm to secure the 31-yard catch.

Williams also committed an intentional grounding penalty at the end of the third quarter. That moved the Bears back 10 yards, and two plays later, Cairo Santos missed a 50-yard field goal.

Williams started the game off efficiently, hitting the checkdowns that were available to him. However, throwing downfield was an issue and something that needs to drastically improve.

Stock Up: EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo

With Minnesota starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw out for tonight’s game, veteran Justin Skule started in his place. Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo took full advantage of the former 2019 sixth-round draft pick.

Odeyingbo secured his first sack of the season on a third-and-4 play to end the Vikings’ second offensive possession. On the previous play, he helped limit Aaron Jones to a 2-yard run.

The 6-foot-5, 282-pound defensive end also hit McCarthy right before he was about to throw and was credited with a pass defensed.

Odeyingbo committed two penalties in the game, one for roughing the passer and an illegal hands to the face on a two-point conversion attempt. The Vikings got another opportunity at the two-point attempt, but were unable to convert.

Stock Up: LB Noah Sewell

Linebacker Noah Sewell started his first game of his NFL career against the Vikings at Soldier Field in place of an injured T.J. Edwards.

Sewell filled up the stat sheet, ending the night with a team-high nine total tackles.

He played downhill and delivered some physical hits on Vikings ball carriers. For a majority of the game, the Vikings couldn’t move the ball on the ground or through the air and Sewell’s fingerprints were all over this defensive game tape.

Stock Up: CB Nahshon Wright

With Jaylon Johnson out, veteran cornerback Nahshon Wright started in his place. The night didn’t begin great for the 6-foot-4, 199-pound cornerback.

On the Vikings’ third offensive possession, Wright was flagged for a 42-yard pass interference penalty trying to cover running back Jones downfield. It was easily the Vikings’ best offensive play of the game up to that point. Minnesota ended that drive with a field goal.

Before the end of the first half, Wright gave up a 33-yard reception to Jalen Nailor. That allowed Vikings kicker Will Reichard to connect on a 59-yard field goal to make it a 10-6 game.

Wright made up for those negative reps with a game-changing play in the third quarter. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen brought the blitz on third-and-8, and Wright jumped the route intended for Justin Jefferson and ran back for a 74-yard touchdown.

Justin Jefferson was held to four receptions for 44 yards and caught a touchdown, which was given up by Tyrique Stevenson.

Stock Down: RG Jonah Jackson

The veteran right guard didn’t have the best start to his Bears career. He was flagged for two false starts and allowed pressure on Williams.

The first false start occurred on a third-and-5 after Williams scrambled for nine yards on second-and-14. Johnson called a D’Andre Swift run that gained seven yards, but the Bears failed to convert on the following fourth-down attempt.

Two possessions later, Jackson committed another false start penalty. The Bears still ended that drive with a 42-yard field goal.

There weren’t many open rushing lanes for Swift all night, and Jackson played a part in why the rushing attack wasn’t effective.