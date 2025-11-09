Five Bears whose stock went up or down in NFL Week 10 win vs Giants

There is no such thing as a guaranteed victory in the NFL, but the Bears’ Week 10 matchup against the New York Giants was supposed to be, on paper, a game that the Bears had to win.

It took a Caleb Williams fourth-quarter drive that ended with a 17-yard touchdown run by the second-year quarterback, but the Bears improved to 6-3 on the season after the 24-20 win over the Giants at Soldier Field.

Ben Johnson’s team struggled to contain rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who finished the game with 242 passing yards on 19-of-29 attempts. The Giants quarterback also added 66 yards and two rushing touchdowns on six carries. Dart left the game early because of a concussion, and Russell Wilson replaced him.

The Bears’ defense closed out the game after forcing an incomplete pass on fourth down to set up Williams for victory formation.

Here are the five players who raised and lowered their stock after the Week 10 win.

Stock Up: Caleb Williams

The Bears’ quarterback is starting to stack fourth-quarter comebacks to his young resume. Sunday’s win over the Giants was the fifth one of his career.

Williams finished 20-of-36 for 220 yards and threw a touchdown pass to Rome Odunze. He also added 63 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Caleb Williams scrambled on 6 of his 13 dropbacks in the fourth quarter of the Bears' comeback win over the Giants, recording 3 explosive plays.



Across 5 scramble runs, Williams accumulated a career-high 64 yards including a game-winning 17-yard touchdown.#NYGvsCHI | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/kQExPfRQEO — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 9, 2025

In a game that featured plenty of pressure from the Giants, Williams used his elusiveness to avoid being sacked a single time all game. That allowed drives to continue and kept the offense on schedule.

Williams’ stats won’t necessarily wow someone who simply looks at the box score, but his play in critical moments continues to highlight the special trait that has been instilled in the quarterback.

“The confidence in us, and the confidence in the coaches in those moments is there … the calmness at the end of the game, the belief, the faith, the hope.”



Caleb Williams is getting more and more confident in big game situations. pic.twitter.com/UM5Tyvvmm5 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 9, 2025

Stock Up: Jonah Jackson

The Bears’ offensive linemen like to get out in space to create rushing lanes for the ball carriers. It’s something head coach Ben Johnson requires in his offense. Right guard Jonah Jackson did that to perfection on Kyle Monangai‘s first-quarter touchdown run.

Jackson first helped out center Drew Dalman and then blocked linebacker Bobby Okereke to help clear a path for the rookie running back.

The 6-foot-4, 311-pound O-lineman also got out in space and had a second-level block on a D’Andre Swift 12-yard run on the following offensive possession.

Jackson has played a key role in helping the run game continue to show progress regardless of who has been at running back.

Stock Up: D’Andre Swift

After missing the Bears’ Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, Swift returned and showed some physicality in his runs. On fourth-and-2, Swift lowered his shoulder and bounced off a tackle that would have stopped him short of the line to gain. Swift gained nine yards on the play.

.@DAndreSwift bouncing off defenders for the first down 👉



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/WG8BpnZark — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 9, 2025

Swift also had a 25-yard run late in the second quarter. The veteran running back ended the game with 13 carries for 80 yards and a 6.2 average yards per carry.

Stock Up: C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Even though starting nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon is on injured reserve, C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been a nice pickup for Dennis Allen’s defense.

Gardner-Johnson sacked Dart on a designed nickel blitz that helped force a punt on the Giants’ second offensive possession.

Late in the third quarter, with the Giants driving the ball, Gardner-Johnson created a much-needed turnover. The veteran defensive back knocked the ball out as Dart was extending a second-and-6 play with his legs.

The Bears capitalized on the takeaway and scored a Cairo Santos field goal on their next offensive possession. Gardner-Johnson also sacked Wilson on a key third-and-7 late in the fourth quarter to force a punt.

Stock Down: Tyrique Stevenson

On the Giants’ touchdown drive in the second quarter, Dart connected with wide receiver Darius Slayton for two explosive plays for 31 yards and another pickup of 38 yards.

Tyrique Stevenson was in coverage on both plays. Slayton made a one-handed grab with Stevenson right on him. Then Slayton sold like he was running an in-breaking route towards the middle of the field, but ran a corner route to the sideline and gained 38 yards.

One-handed catch 😨



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/cJ6f8kOuJs — New York Giants (@Giants) November 9, 2025

Three plays later, Dart scored on a 3-yard touchdown run.

At the end of the first half, Stevenson had allowed four receptions on four targets for 85 yards. The Bears’ cornerback did make a pass breakup on second-and-10 on a slant route, but in a game that didn’t feature a star wide receiver, Stevenson didn’t perform at his best.

