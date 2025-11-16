The Chicago Bears’ NFL Week 11 rematch against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium featured some sloppy offensive football from both teams.

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy misfired on passes throughout the game. Caleb Williams failed to connect on deep passes to Rome Odunze and DJ Moore on the Bears’ first two drives, and while he avoided some unblocked pressures, he also took some questionable sacks. Williams ended the game 16-of-32 passing for 192 yards, and McCarthy also completed 16 of 32 passes for 150 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions.

Both QBs struggled to find consistency, but the Bears leaned on their run game and kicker Cairo Santos to defeat the Vikings 19-17 on Sunday and earn their first win in three NFC North games so far this season.

Here are five Bears players who raised and lowered their stock in the road win.

Stock up: Devin Duvernay

It took only one play for Duvernay to make himself a stock-up candidate.

The Vikings led 17-16 with 50 seconds left after a McCarthy TD pass, and Will Reichard booted the ensuing kickoff ball 61 yards to the Bears’ 4. Duvernay caught it, maneuvered from the left side of the field to the right, followed a block from Josh Blackwell, and took off for a 56-yard return.

As Duvernay ran, the Bears’ sideline erupted with excitement. After three D’Andre Swift runs, Santos kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Stock up: Kevin Byard III

Byard is 10 years older than McCarthy. That experience edge showed on the Vikings’ fifth possession, as the veteran Bears safety intercepted the second-year pro’s pass to give Chicago its first takeaway of the day.

Byard had to cover some ground to pick off the second-quarter pass intended for Justin Jefferson.

Kevin Byard III picks off J.J. McCarthy!

pic.twitter.com/2nn6Q0b117 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 16, 2025

Byard now has an NFL-leading five interceptions, and the last time he had that many in a season — in 2021 with the Tennessee Titans — he made the Pro Bowl. He could be in line for his third Pro Bowl selection if he continues this level of play.

Stock up: Cole Kmet

One quick look at Kmet’s stat line — five receptions on five targets for 45 yards — won’t elicit any grand takeaways that the veteran tight end has arrived in Ben Johnson’s offense. However, Kmet did have his most productive game of the season, with the yardage total just 1 shy of his season high.

Kmet provided consistency for Williams in the passing game, but he also played well when asked to run block. The Bears finished with 39 carries for 140 yards and one TD, which Kyle Monangai scored after Kmet’s key block helped create a lane for the rookie running back.

15 plays.

74 yards.

BEARS TOUCHDOWN!

pic.twitter.com/4bpcLUScsC — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 16, 2025

The sixth-year pro had a complete game, which the Bears needed to secure another close win.

Swift had just 53 yards on 17 carries in a Week 1 loss to the Vikings. A lot has changed for the Bears’ running game since then, though, and it showed Sunday.

Swift finished with 21 carries for 90 yards, and on the Bears’ only TD of the game, he accounted for 24 yards on six runs.

D’Andre Swift in Today’s Win:



21 Rushes

90 Yards

0 TD’s



2nd Straight Game over 90+ Yards. pic.twitter.com/riQLeYpMql — BearsMuse (@ChiBearsMuse) November 16, 2025

Swift also ran the ball six times for 38 yards to help move the Bears well within Cairo Santos’ field-goal range in the fourth quarter, but the kicker missed his 45-yard attempt.

Stock up: Cairo Santos

This felt like a throwback NFC North game, with points hard to come by and defense leading the way. In those games, a reliable kicker can make all the difference.

Santos converted his first three field-goal attempts, including a 54-yarder, which is a season-long for the veteran. But after a fourth-quarter Bears drive stalled in Vikings territory, Santos lined up for a 45-yard attempt, which he pulled wide left, leaving the Bears with no points on the drive.

Later, after Minnesota took the lead with 50 seconds left, Duvernay’s 56-yard kick return put the Bears in premium position to finish a comeback. Swift ran the ball three consecutive times, and Santos lined up for a 48-yard field-goal try, which he put through the uprights for a Bears win.