The Chicago Bears went into Lincoln Financial Field on Friday and ran all over the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in a 24-15 win.

D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai accounted for 255 yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries, and the Bears finished with 281 rushing yards — just 2 shy of tying their season high.

This was a statement win for head coach Ben Johnson’s team, which still leads the NFC North and now sits second in the NFC playoff standings.

Here are five Bears players who raised their stock in the team’s ninth win of the season.

Johnson knew exactly what he wanted to do against the Eagles: Run the ball. So, he relied on his offensive line and veteran running back.

Swift scored the game’s first points with a 3-yard touchdown run on the Bears’ second possession. He also had a 23-yard run to help the offense keep moving the ball down the field on that drive.

D’Andre Swift caps an 11-play, 78-yard drive with a Bears touchdown 😤

pic.twitter.com/KLvSbpsvAJ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 28, 2025

Swift finished with 18 carries for 125 yards and his one TD. He ran with speed, power and decisiveness against his former team.

Stock up: Kyle Monangai

The 2025 seventh-round draft pick out of Rutgers was the game’s leading rusher with 22 carries for 130 yards and one TD.

Monangai also had the longest run of the game with a 31-yarder to open a 12-play, 87-yard drive that spanned the third and fourth quarters. The rookie ran eight times on that march, which he capped on a 4-yard TD.

Kyle Monangai is a BEAST 💥

pic.twitter.com/x9RiNNlDBY — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 28, 2025

Monangai and Swift took over the game, and they did so against a talented Eagles front seven. Johnson should feel comfortable using that duo for consistent offensive production for the rest of the season.

Stock up: Drew Dalman

The Bears’ interior O-line had a tough matchup with Eagles defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, but they held up, and Dalman had himself a game.

The veteran center, in his first Bears season, helped pave run lanes for Swift and Monangai throughout the game. Dalman also deserves credit for the operation and timing of Williams’ two successful QB sneaks on third-and-1 situations in the first half.

Per Pro Football Focus, Dalman gave up only one pressure the entire game and finished with a 77.8 run blocking grade, his third-highest mark in that category this season.

Stock up: Kevin Byard III

Hurts hasn’t thrown many interceptions throughout his NFL career, and entering this game, he’d thrown only one this season. In fact, he’d gone 156 consecutive passes without an interception.

The NFL’s leader in picks changed that.

On the Eagles’ second third-quarter possession, Hurts was flushed out of the pocket, rolled right and threw a pass downfield. Byard was the single-high safety on the play, and showed great range to intercept Hurts’ throw.

Kevin Byard III with his league-leading SIXTH interception of the season 😮‍💨

pic.twitter.com/J60UqOMyFF — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 28, 2025

Byard now has six interceptions, his month since he had eight in 2017, when he was voted a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowl player.

Stock up: Nahshon Wright

How the Bears would defend the Eagles’ Tush Push was a big talking point entering this game. Chicago defensive coordinator Dennis Allen mentioned Tuesday that the team had a plan.

The Bears’ defense executed the plan to perfection in the third quarter, as Hurts took the snap on third-and-1 from the Chicago 12-yard line.

Wright saw Hurts trying to push forward through the pile and ripped the ball from the QB’s hands, then recovered the fumble.

Nahshon Wright strips Jalen Hurts, and it’s BEARS BALL 🗣️

pic.twitter.com/Z0oFOigpL0 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 28, 2025

Wright’s play couldn’t have come at a better time, especially since the Eagles had intercepted a Caleb Williams pass on the previous series and took over on the Bears’ 36. A successful conversion and an ensuing score would have given Philadelphia the lead. Instead, Chicago took possession and drove for a touchdown that increased its lead to 17-9.

Wright gave up five receptions on six targets for 82 yards and one TD, per PFF, but he also had five tackles and continues to be an asset in run defense, as he showed Friday.