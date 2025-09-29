Five Bears players whose stock went up or down in NFL Week 4 win vs Raiders

As expected, Bears fans traveled well to see their beloved team face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The game came down to the final minute, as veteran nickel cornerback Josh Blackwell blocked Daniel Carlson’s go-ahead 54-yard field-goal attempt with 38 seconds left to help the Bears secure a 25-24 win.

JOSH BLACKWELL BLOCKS THE RAIDERS' GO-AHEAD FIELD GOAL 🙅pic.twitter.com/yXJzi8woRY — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 28, 2025

Caleb Williams threw for 212 yards and one touchdown with one interception, and the Bears’ defense forced four turnovers, including three pick-offs of Geno Smith passes.

Here are five Bears players who increased or lowered their stock in the Week 4 win over the Raiders.

Stock up: Kevin Byard III

The Bears’ veteran safety didn’t take long to make his impact felt. He intercepted a third-and-10 Smith pass on the Raiders’ first possession after he read the quarterback’s eyes and jumped a route in the middle of the field.

Kevin Byard III picks off Geno Smith!pic.twitter.com/sRCkxUHZHI — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 28, 2025

Byard returned the pass to the Raiders’ 24, giving the Bears’ offense a short field to work with on their second possession of the game. The Bears turned that turnover into a Cairo Santos field goal.

Byard delivered a big hit near the sideline on the following defensive series.

The Raiders’ fourth offensive possession ended in similar fashion as their first, with Byard intercepting a Smith pass in the middle of the field. Again, the Bears only could turn the turnover into a Santos field goal.

Kevin Byard III with his SECOND interception of the half 🤯pic.twitter.com/X4xFA8fmoC — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 28, 2025

One of the few negatives for Byard occurred on Ashton Jeanty’s 64-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Byard had an opportunity to tackle Jeanty as he broke free, but the safety couldn’t secure the Raiders’ rookie running back near the left sideline.

While the Bears’ offense struggled to finish drives and capitalize on premium field position, Santos kicked the football through the uprights for much-needed points.

The Bears’ kicker finished the game 4 of 4 on his field-goal attempts, including a 52-yarder at the end of the second quarter.

Santos’ leg also came up big in the fourth quarter after there was miscommunication on Drew Dalman’s snap that rolled past Williams. The Bears’ quarterback recovered the football for a 19-yard loss, but Santos still drilled a 51-yard field goal, despite the offense going backward.

Stock up: Josh Blackwell

When the Bears absolutely needed a play to be made, Blackwell came up clutch.

The Raiders lined up to attempt a go-ahead 54-yard field goal, but Blackwell timed the snap and blocked the kick.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson told reporters in his postgame press conference that special teams coordinator Richard Hightower was narrating the play in his headset. Before the Raiders attempted the field goal, Johnson heard Hightower say, “Blackwell’s going to block it.”

This isn’t the first time Blackwell has made a significant special-teams play. He returned a punt for a touchdown in the 2024 season finale against the Green Bay Packers.

Blackwell hasn’t played as many snaps this season because of injuries and Nick McCloud taking the snaps at nickel corner while Kyler Gordon is out. But Blackwell made the most of the opportunity he did have — and did so when the Bears needed it most.

Stock down: Cole Kmet

After Kmet caught a 29-yard pass from Williams to the Raiders’ 24 in the second quarter, Johnson called another shot for his tight end. Kmet ran a skinny post in the middle of the field, and Williams hit him in stride, but the ball bounced off his hands and fell incomplete.

The next play was a fumble that Williams recovered, followed by a sack that lost 10 yards. So, instead of attempting a field goal, the Bears had to punt from the Raiders’ 40.

Before Santos made his third field goal of the game later in the quarter, the Bears faced a third-and-19 from the Raiders’ 23, and the offense looked completely confused on a D’Andre Swift run that lost 2 yards.

Kmet lined up left of the left tackle and watched as the defensive end made a tackle in the backfield. It clearly was miscommunication, but that lack of detail continued in the third quarter.

The veteran tight end committed a false-start penalty on fourth-and-1, which forced the Bears to punt the ball instead of trying to extend the drive. Kmet again was flagged for a false start on the Bears’ final possession of the game, though Williams ran for a first down on the next play, and Swift scored the game-winning TD six plays later.

Stock down: Tremaine Edmunds

After having one of the best games of his NFL career, Edmunds regressed against the Raiders.

On Jeanty’s 64-yard TD run in the second quarter, Edmunds tried to go underneath the block from the left guard, which put the Bears linebacker in the same gap as Noah Sewell. Jeanty bounced outside and ran down the left sideline for the score.

Edmunds had another chance to stop Jeanty short of the end zone but failed.

The Raiders faced second-and-goal from the Bears’ 9, and Smith found Jeanty for a short gain between the right hashmarks and numbers. Edmunds read the play, but he couldn’t wrap up Jeanty, and the rookie running back scored another TD.

Come for the touchdown, stay for the celly 🕺#CHIvsLV | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/uNX5qv47wW — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 28, 2025

Jeanty had struggled to run the football, with just 144 total yards and one TD in three games before Sunday. He finished with 138 rushing yards and three total TDs against the Bears.