Five Bears whose stock went up or down in NFL Week 2 loss to Lions

The one silver lining for the Chicago Bears after their 52-21 blowout loss to the Detroit Lions is that the team can start fresh.

This is the type of game film that can be buried and forgotten. Detroit’s offense set a franchise record Sunday by averaging 8.8 yards per play. The Lions’ defense forced two turnovers and held the Bears to 0-for-2 on fourth-down conversions.

Head coach Ben Johnson left Ford Field with a second consecutive loss, making the Bears winless in the NFC North through the first two weeks of the 2025 NFL season.

Here are five Bears players and coaches who increased and lowered their stock with their performance in Detroit.

Stock up: Rome Odunze

When the Bears’ offense needed a big play, Caleb Williams looked for his 6-foot-3, 214-pound wide receiver, who finished the game with seven receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns — all career highs.

Odunze’s first reception was a 28-yard TD on the Bears’ opening drive. The second-year pro caught three more passes on Chicago’s final scoring drive before halftime — including a diving 21-yard grab in the middle of the field — and he capped the march with a 6-yard score.

Odunze finished the first half with five receptions for 82 yards and the two TDs.

Stock down: Tyrique Stevenson

The Bears cornerback started the game by giving up a 34-yard reception to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Four plays later, the Lions scored a TD on their opening drive.

Stevenson later committed an illegal-contact penalty that negated a Montez Sweat sack, which would have put the Lions in a third-and-long situation. Two plays later, Stevenson allowed a 32-yard pass to St. Brown. Detroit scored a TD immediately after the explosive play.

Before halftime, Stevenson gave up a 29-yard reception to rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, setting up the Lions on the Bears’ 4. On the next play, St. Brown created separation against Stevenson in the end zone and scored a TD to give the Lions a 28-14 halftime lead.

This is Year 3 for Stevenson, who needs to show the Bears’ new coaching staff that he can be a starting piece. Sunday’s rough performance didn’t help his cause.

Stock down: Montez Sweat

Lions quarterback Jared Goff torched the Bears’ defense for explosive plays throughout the game, completing 23 of 28 passes for 334 yards and five TDs. A reason for those numbers was because he had plenty of time to throw.

Sweat, the 11th-highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL per year, failed to record any quarterback hits Sunday, although he did have the aforementioned sack wiped out by Stephenson’s penalty.

When the Bears needed someone to win a pass-rush rep, Sweat couldn’t make it happen. It’s a disappointing start for a player who’s supposed to have a critical role.

Stock down: Dennis Allen

The most points the Bears gave up last season was 38 to the San Francisco 49ers. The Lions scored 52 against Allen’s defense, as new Lions offensive coordinator John Morton figured out the unit’s weaknesses for explosive gains on the ground and through the air.

Allen’s defense gave up a five-play, 60-yard TD drive to start the game. Before the end of the first half, the Lions scored another TD on an eight-play, 76-yard drive that lasted just 1:53. Detroit piled it on in the second half and finished with 511 total yards (334 passing, 177 rushing) with no turnovers and just three penalties.

The Lions had a game with 500-plus yards, five passing TDs and two rushing TDs for the first time.

The Bears lost cornerback Jaylon Johnson and linebacker T.J. Edwards to injuries, which didn’t help Allen’s defense. Even had those two finished the game, though, it would be tough to say how much of a difference they would have made.

Stock down: Ben Johnson

This couldn’t be how Johnson imagined he’d return to Ford Field. His team was outmatched from start to finish.

After the Bears were flagged 12 times for 127 yards in the Week 1 loss to the Vikings, Chicago lost the penalty battle again, committing eight penalties for 50 yards. The Bears again hurt themselves too many times.

On the Bears’ fifth offensive series, they were flagged for holding and a face mask, and Williams then threw an interception. Their previous drive ended in a turnover on downs after the Lions stopped two consecutive QB sneaks.

Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard made it difficult for the Bears to stack consistent drives, and this will be another week of teaching tape for Johnson and Co.