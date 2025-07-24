Ben Johnson provides update on NFL draft pick Luther Burden’s injury status

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Luther Burden wasn’t at Wednesday’s opening Bears training camp practice, which was a minor surprise considering previous sentiments stating confidence the second-round pick would be ready by now.

Head coach Ben Johnson addressed the situation on Thursday morning, his first press conference since Burden’s absence.

Johnson said that Burden is considered day-to-day dealing with the soft tissue injury that has kept him out since rookie minicamp.

“I’m hopeful it’s just a few days,” Johnson said. “We’re saying day-to-day right now. Sometimes those soft tissues you can’t predict — everyone’s a little bit different and some guys take longer than others. We’re hopeful and we’ll keep trucking on along.”

He apparently got hurt hauling in a deep shot, after which he landed awkwardly on the ball. He didn’t do much after that, and wasn’t active during a practice open to the media at any point past that three-day stretch in early May.

The Bears are still pushing him to develop however he can.

“Everything that our training staff is telling us we can do physically with him, we’re utilizing,” Johnson said. “Coach (Antwaan) Randle-El is all over him in meetings, keeping him involved. He’s being quizzed nonstop and we’re taking off to the side, whether it’s walk-throughs on their own. We’re utilizing that time as much as we can, but there’s really no substitute for full speed reps. And so, the sooner we can get him out there the quicker he can carve a role for himself.”

Johnson said back in June that Burden’s missed time could be detrimental, so getting him back as soon as possible will help the player and the team.

The Bears selected Burden with the No. 39 overall pick in this year’s draft. The Missouri product was known as a solid separator who could gain significant yards after the catch.

Johnson also said that second-round defensive lineman Shemar Turner suffered an ankle injury on Wednesday and is working through it. Fifth-round defensive back Zah Frazier has been excused for personal reasons.