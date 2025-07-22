Bears camp report: Jaylon Johson injury, Braxton Jones return, new signings

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is on the non-football injury list. He won’t be coming off it any time soon.

General manager Ryan Poles said on Tuesday that the veteran cover man suffered a leg injury during offseason training while away from the team.

Poles declined to get into specifics of the injury, but said it’ll take some time for Johnson to get back in action. Overall, the team isn’t stressed about his availability when it matters.

“It is going to take a few weeks before he can come back,” Poles said at Halas Hall, when he offered an in-person opening statement but didn’t take questions. “We’ve got a lot of faith that he’s going to put in the time to rehab and be his full self when he comes back. I’m sure we’ll have updates as we go through training camp, but it’s going to take a little bit of time. But not overly concerned about long-term.”

Johnson was training full-time in Las Vegas this offseason, often with fellow Bears defensive backs and other athletes. It’s uncertain how or when Johnson got hurt.

The time missed will be a factor for anyone learning a new system, but Johnson’s an aggressive cornerback comfortable with the press-man concepts that coordinator Dennis Allen frequently uses.

It’s uncertain exactly how long he’ll be out at this stage, but it’s not of grave concern right now. The issue might come from updates being necessitated. Everyone needs reps in a new scheme, even Johnson, and he’ll need a fair amount heading into the season.

Braxton Jones enters Bears LT battle

Incumbent left tackle Braxton Jones will be ready to start Bears training camp after extensive rehab of his surgically-repaired ankle/lower leg. He has been out since late last season, when the injury occurred, so he’ll naturally need a ramp-up period before being full-go in Bears practices.

Rookie Ozzy Trapilo and second-year man Kiran Amegadjie had been splitting reps during OTAs and minicamp practices, but Jones will enter the fray of a rare camp position battle with the experience and track record to be the favorite if he plays as well as he did last year.

The Bears will give all combatants a fair shake, and head coach Ben Johnson didn’t set a camp deadline to have that position figured out.

Everyone’s gonna have a fair shot at this and yeah, we’re gonna work (Jones) back in and we’ll see where he’s at,” Johnson said in a press conference. “And that’s part of the evaluation, is to see how ready he is by Week 1. So, by Week 1, we’ll know exactly who our starting five are gonna be. If that takes three weeks to figure out, great. If that takes six weeks to find out, no problem.”

Bears sign two veterans

The Bears announced two veteran signings on Tuesday afternoon, adding defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon and defensive back Tre Flowers to the 90-man roster.

Defensive back Alex Cook and defensive lineman Jereme Robinson were waived in corresponding moves.

Kpassagnon (6-foot-7, 289 pounds) has played eight professional seasons, including the last four under then-Saints head coach and now-Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. He has appeared in 104 games with 34 starts, amassing 16.5 sacks and 42 quarterback hits. Kpassagnon spent most of last year on PUP after suffering a torn Achilles’ tendon. He could provide solid depth behind starters Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo, where unproven youth now resides.

Flowers is a massive cornerback/safety at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. He was a starter early in his long career but has been a backup lately. He had a longer stint with the Bengals but has bounced around some since. Having another veteran with length who can play in man coverage will ramp up competition in the secondary.

In addition, receiver Jahdae Walker and running back Ian Wheeler were activated from the non-football injury list.

Grady Jarrett’s large leadership role

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett hasn’t been in Chicago long, but he’s already proven a magnetic presence players young and old rally around. That’s no shock considering his reputation as a leader with the Atlanta Falcons.

Jarrett said he plans to lead by example and shared experience and definitely isn’t walking in like the captain’s “C” is already on his chest. He will, however, look for signs that the team is buying in and making progress throughout camp.

“It’s just pressing on when the excitement dies down,” Jarrett said in a press conference. “This first week, it’s the acclimation period, it’s going to be fun, exciting. Guys are going to be happy to go to work. There’s going to be them dog days in camp when we got to go pads back-to-back and we do tackling periods and we gotta stack up weeks of joint practices and things like that.

“That’s going to be the things that really, really prove our character and how we’re going to be as a team this year. I think overcoming those things — because I know we will — it’s going to make us stronger as a unit and bring us closer together as a whole team, offense, defense, everybody involved. But we got to go through that dirt, we got to go through that pain. And I think that’s what’s going to really in the end draw us together.”