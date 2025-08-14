Bears camp report: Rome Odunze asserts himself; Ben Johnson creates fun moment

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears finished Thursday’s practice with an end-of-game scenario, down a point with 46 seconds to move into field-goal range. Caleb Williams found D’Andre Swift in the flat for a nice gain, but had to burn the offense’s last timeout. The Bears needed a chunk play to get things moving, and Williams went to Rome Odunze.

The second-year pro got 24 yards from that one, and then Williams killed the clock. They were in range for a long field goal, but getting closer would’ve provided comfort.

On a third down at the final chance to do so, Williams hit Odunze again. This was for 14 yards and a chip shot to win.

Cairo Santos was given a day off, so the ball never officially sailed through the uprights. The sequence was detailed to prove a greater point.

Odunze is starting to assert himself in this training camp. And, in big moments, Williams is regularly looking Odunze’s way. The Washington alum has always been a friendly target, but he’s physically bigger after offseason training and is more assertive going after balls thrown in traffic.

DJ Moore will remain the team’s No. 1 receiver but Odunze is a prototypical X that the Bears will move around some.

“This is a cat who can run routes,” assistant head coach/receivers coach Antwaan Randle-El said. “He can be at the Z, he can be at the X. He won’t be the one early on that we put in the backfield type deal but he can run routes and he understands the offense. As you understand the offense, we can put you in different spots. No question, he’s prototypical X but he’s a guy that you can move around. I think he’s going to have a big year.”

Randle-El said he can see strength helping Odunze get releases at the line of scrimmage and in the second level. All that has led to Odunze getting open more and being more involved in the offense. That’s a plus for the Bears, who need that Williams-Odunze connection going strong this season.

Big man receiver drills

The Bears ended practice with a change-of-pace moment, where offensive linemen were receivers with defensive linemen covering them.

Right tackle Darnell Wright ran a fade route, jumped up and caught a pass with Montez Sweat in coverage. Jonah Jackson created separation from Andrew Billings at the line, but couldn’t haul in the pass.

Jonah Jackson vs. Andrew Billings 1v1 is the greatest thing you’ll see all day 😂pic.twitter.com/UsrJCFw8tP — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) August 14, 2025

Here’s one of Joe Thuney getting one over on Grady Jarrett:

Joe Thuney routes up Grady Jarrett😂 pic.twitter.com/2oWztwT4M0 — Bears Flash (@bears_flash) August 14, 2025

This isn’t the first time they’ve done something like this. Head coach Ben Johnson likes doing things like this. He had defenders play offense and vice versa last week, so this is an extension of that.

Quarterback Case Keenum left the practice field early and did not return. That’s something to monitor moving forward. By rule, the Bears don’t announce injuries until after the player misses the next day’s practice.

Austin Reed fared well taking third-team reps in his stead, including a nice 7-on-7 red-zone drill with a few touchdown passes.

The Bears are working without cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring), running back Roschon Johnson (foot), center/guard Doug Kramer Jr. (leg), running back Travis Homer (calf), receiver Miles Boykin (ankle) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (shoulder).

Practice notes

The Bears left tackle rotation has permanently expanded to include Theo Benedet, who rotated with Braxton Jones on the top two units. Ozzy Trapilo worked as a second-team right tackle for the second straight day, as he continues to get reps from both sides of the line. Kiran Amegadjie worked exclusively with the third unit.

DE Dayo Odeyingbo continues his surge as a pass rusher, with another strong day in team drills. He beat Jones a few times to disrupt an offensive series.

WR Jahdae Walker continues to flash, as he did during the first preseason game, this time hauling in a deep shot from QB Tyson Bagent. Walker always looks like he’s having a blast, with an infectious energy that fans love.

The second unit ran a one-minute drill at the end of practice like the one mentioned above, but it lasted just one play. Bagent threw an interception to Josh Blackwell to end the threat.

