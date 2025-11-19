Kevin Byard III, Nahshon Wright analyze interceptions from Bears Week 11 win

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears lead the NFL with their 22 takeaways through the first 11 weeks of the 2025 season.

Outside of Weeks 2 and 8, which were losses to the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens, the defense has generated at least one takeaway in every game. It’s just one of the reasons why the Bears have a 7-3 record and are in first place in the NFC North.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s unit has three of the top interception leaders this season in Kevin Byard III (5), Tremaine Edmunds (4) and Nahshon Wright (4). In the Bears’ 19-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, Byard and Wright picked off quarterback J.J. McCarthy on back-to-back defensive drives in the second quarter.

Byard’s interception occurred with 3:45 left in the second quarter on a first-and-10 from the Minnesota 31-yard line. After the takeaway, Caleb Williams and the Bears’ offense capitalized with a Cairo Santos field goal.

Watch as Byard breaks down what he saw from McCarthy, the route concepts and how Grady Jarrett impacted the throw. Plus, Byard highlights what it means to him to lead the NFL in interceptions.

Since Wright has filled in for starter Jaylon Johnson, whose 21-day practice window is open to return, the veteran cornerback has made some key plays for the Bears’ defense. In Week 1 against the Vikings at Soldier Field, Wright intercepted McCarthy for a pick-6 to give the Bears their first takeaway of the season.

The 6-foot-4, 199-pound cornerback has intercepted the Saints’ Spencer Rattler and Bengals’ Joe Flacco so far this season. For his latest takeaway, the Vikings were putting together an offensive drive at the end of the first half. On first-and-10 from Chicago’s 30-yard line, McCarthy threw a deep ball to receiver Jordan Addison, but Wright played the pass perfectly and came down with the interception in the end zone.

Watch Wright describe how he knew what route Addison was running, why it was key for him to get his eyes back on McCarthy and how his length helped him to make the play.