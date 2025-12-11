Kyle Monangai analyzes his running style in Bears’ NFL Week 14 loss

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai has been an important weapon for head coach Ben Johnson’s offense.

The 5-foot-8, 207-pound rookie from Rutgers has 135 carries for 648 yards and five touchdowns this season. Despite being drafted with the 233rd pick in the seventh round, Monangai has the third-most running yards among rookie running backs. Only the Browns’ Quinshon Judkins (784) and Ashton Jeanty (665) have more rushing yards.

Monangai and D’Andre Swift have helped the Bears to become the No. 2 rushing team in the NFL. With 1,984 rushing yards on the season, just the Buffalo Bills (2,051) are ahead of Johnson’s team.

One area in which Monangai has excelled this season is creating yards after contact. According to Next Gen Stats, Monangai’s 308 yards after contact since Week 9 are tied for the 10th most in the NFL during that span. The first defender rarely brings down the Bears’ running back.

Monangai doesn’t just show up to games and magically bounce off defenders, though. He works at his craft.

“I would just say I always work balance, so contact balance is always a big thing,” Monangai told Marquee Sports. “Just working little mobility things, but I’m big on balance, like single-leg stuff. Putting yourself in awkward positions to get your body used to having good body control, to get yourself moving forward to maybe recover from a stumble. Things like that, just little things.”

In the Bears’ 28-21 loss to the Packers last Sunday at Lambeau Field, Monangai showcased his contact balance on several runs. Watch as Monangai breaks down his physical running style from a few snaps in the Bears’ Week 14 matchup with the Packers.