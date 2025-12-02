Kyler Gordon highlights strengths of the Bears’ secondary in Week 13 win

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — In the Chicago Bears’ 24-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, two key members of the defense returned in Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon.

Before the Week 13 matchup on Black Friday, the last time the two played in a regular-season game together was in the Week 18 finale against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field last season.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen finally has an opportunity to deploy his star defensive backs in any way that he sees fit, which only gives the experienced defensive playcaller options. Against the Eagles, Johnson played 33 total defensive snaps, while Gordon played 36, which was designed to ease the two defensive backs into game action.

Throughout the course of the game, Allen utilized dime packages, a defensive formation with six defensive backs, which featured Johnson, Gordon, Nahshon Wright, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Kevin Byard III and Jaquan Brisker. The defense limited the Eagles to 15 total points, 317 yards and 4-of-12 on third down.

To get in-depth insight into what it was like to play in Allen’s defense against the Eagles, Gordon broke down a key third-down play, highlighted what it’s like playing with Gardner-Johnson and shared what the ceiling is for Chicago’s defense.

Going into the 2025 season, the secondary was supposed to be the defense’s strength, but injuries have impacted the unit. Now, Allen is regaining some of his top players at a critical stretch of the season, which features games against the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.