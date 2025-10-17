Theo Benedet analyzes his best run-blocking plays in Bears’ Week 6 win

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Undrafted free agent Theo Benedet started at left tackle for the Chicago Bears’ Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.

For the previous four games, Braxton Jones held the spot, but a change was made following the Bears’ bye week. And the move paid off for the Bears in their 25-24 win over the Commanders. The run game came alive, with the Bears tallying 145 total rushing yards. D’Andre Swift accounted for 108 yards on 14 carries for a 7.7 average — easily his best game of the season.

Benedet played a vital part in creating run lanes for Swift and the other ball carriers. According to Pro Football Focus, Benedet ended with a 69.0 run grade on 26 run blocking snaps, the most he has had this season.

Against the Raiders in Week 4, Benedet started the game at right tackle in place of an injured Darnell Wright. Towards the end of the second quarter, Benedet replaced Jones at left tackle, and rookie Ozzy Trapilo took over at right tackle. But now the move appears to be permanent with Benedet anchoring the left side.

[READ: What Dennis Allen said about facing the Saints]

Bears head coach Ben Johnson provided his thoughts on Benedet during his Wednesday press conference.

“I thought he’s done a really solid job for us,” Johnson said. “The biggest compliment I could probably give him last week is I didn’t feel him out there, which as a play caller, that’s what you’re normally doing. ‘Hey, why is a play breaking down?’ If it’s a particular person, then you’re looking to help him out somehow some way. I never felt that last week with him. I think the confidence is growing. I think his confidence is growing with his ability to perform in this league and our confidence with him continues to grow as well.”

The confidence was clear based on Benedet’s play against a physical Commanders front. To get insight into what worked for the Bears’ left tackle, he joined me for this week’s film breakdown. Benedet provides his analysis on four run plays against the Commanders, including a 19-yard run by Swift that featured key blocks from fellow tackle Darnell Wright.

Enter the film room with Bears' left tackle Theo Benedet.



He breaks down Darnell Wright's impressive block in space to help D'Andre Swift gain 19 yards.



Make sure to watch the full breakdown, which includes three more plays, on the @WatchMarquee app. pic.twitter.com/O3ZFkydbCv — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) October 16, 2025

“This is Darnell at his best right here,” Benedet said. “This is fun to watch. Darnell is really such a special player to be able to move at his size like that, and when I came back and watched his film after the game, this one stood out to me too. Just a wild play from him.”

You can watch the full break down on the Marquee Sports Network app.