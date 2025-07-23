Cubs sign first-round draft pick Ethan Conrad, nine other 2025 selections

The Chicago Cubs announced deals for their draft picks Wednesday, inking half of their 2025 class to contracts.

First-round pick Ethan Conrad was among the signings, and eight of the Cubs’ first 10 picks are now under contract.

The news of Conrad’s signing was reported last week by MLB Pipeline senior writer and Marquee Sports Network contributor Jim Callis.

Conrad was the 17th overall pick out of Wake Forest University. The left-handed outfielder was limited to just 21 games during the 2025 season due to a shoulder injury, but he posted eye-popping numbers.

Conrad hit .372 with a .495 on-base percentage and .744 slugging percentage (1.238 OPS) in those 21 games, smacking seven homers, eight doubles and driving in 27 runs. He also walked (18) more than he struck out (14).

The Cubs have said they are not concerned about Conrad’s shoulder injury, and Callis believes he could be the best all-around college player in the 2025 class.

“I think it’s a great pick for the Cubs, honestly,” Callis said after the draft. “If he were healthy all season, he might’ve gone higher than that. I think he might’ve been a Top 10 pick.”

The Cubs have also reached an agreement with second-round pick Kane Kepley. The outfielder was the 56th overall pick out of the University of North Carolina.

Kepley stole 45 bases and posted a .451 OBP in 61 games for UNC in 2025 while also collecting seven triples and scoring 68 runs.

The full list of Cubs signings include right-handed pitcher Dominick Reid (third round), outfielder Kade Snell (fifth round), left-handed pitcher Pierce Coppola (seventh round), right-handed pitcher Jake Knapp (eighth round), left-handed pitcher Colton Book (ninth round), catcher Justin Stransky (10th round), right-handed pitcher Eli Jerzembeck (11th round) and right-handed pitcher Noah Edders (15th round).

The team has not yet announced an agreement with its highest high school selections, fourth-round pick Kaleb Wing (right-handed pitcher) or sixth-rounder Josiah Hartshorn (outfielder).