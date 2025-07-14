The Cubs continued a trend during night one of the 2025 MLB Draft, sticking with proven college talent to bolster their farm system.

No. 56 overall: Kane Kepley, OF, North Carolina

With the No. 56 overall pick, the Cubs selected outfielder Kane Kepley out of the University of North Carolina.

The Cubs have drafted Kane Kepley with the 56th overall pick in the MLB Draft! pic.twitter.com/BnffaV5ohU — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 14, 2025

Like Ethan Conrad, whom the Cubs selected No. 17 overall in the first round, Kepley is a left-handed outfielder who played one season in the ACC after transferring from a smaller school. In Kepley’s case, he played his first two collegiate seasons at Liberty University before heading to Chapel Hill.

In his first season with UNC, Kepley hit .291/.451/.444 (.896 OPS) with 45 stolen bases and 30 RBI in 61 games. He started every single game in center field while hitting leadoff.

He was named to the All-ACC Second Team, and his on-base percentage led the Tar Heels.

No. 90 overall: Dominick Reid, RHP, Abilene Christian

With their third and final pick of the draft’s opening night, the Cubs took 6-foot-3, 201-pound right-hander Dominick Reid from Abilene Christian University in Texas.

The Cubs have selected Dominick Reid with the 90th overall pick in the MLB Draft! pic.twitter.com/LuQd2VLKyV — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 14, 2025

Reid posted a 3.26 ERA while striking out 112 over 88.1 innings in his first season with ACU in 2025. He played his first two collegiate seasons at Oklahoma State University.

After becoming the first player to record 100 strikeouts in a season for ACU, Reid also became the first player in the school’s history to receive an MLB Draft Combine invite.

The 2025 MLB Draft will continue with rounds 4 through 20 on Monday morning beginning at 10:30 a.m. CT.

The Cubs’ remaining picks are as follows: