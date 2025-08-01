Andrew Kittredge excited by trade to Cubs, with MLB playoffs in sight

The Chicago Cubs acquired right-handed reliever Andrew Kittredge from the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday ahead of the teams’ upcoming series at Wrigley Field.

Kittredge, 35, comes to Chicago with nine years of MLB experience. But, despite pitching in 286 regular-season games, he has played in just three playoff contests.

Kittredge’s Orioles, at 50-59, were last in the AL East. He’s in a completely different situation now on a Cubs team that’s 63-45 and second in the NL Central.

“I’m excited to play for a team that has deep postseason aspirations,” Kittredge told Marquee Sports Network’s Cole Wright in an exclusive one-on-one interview the day after the trade.

“(Wrigley Field is) a great atmosphere. It’s one of if not the best in baseball.”



One word came to Kittredge’s mind on how he can best impact the Cubs: Consistency.

“That is what I strive to be, is consistent,” Kittredge said. “I try to have the same attack mentality every time I take the field, and, yeah, that’s my goal, that’s who I want to be is someone who attacks hitters all the time and hopefully get some outs.”

Kittredge has 305 strikeouts in 316.2 innings pitched, with a career-high 77 punchouts in 2021, when he made the AL All-Star team with the Tampa Bay Rays. He’ll often throw his slider to finish off hitters.

“I think it’s been my best pitch, I know, for a long time, and I think it has evolved some over the years on just different things that I use, but I think there is some deception to it,” Kittredge said. “I think my delivery kind of adds to that deception. But, yeah, it’s a pitch that I trust all the time. I really like it, but I think it also pairs with my sinker.”

Andrew Kittredge has a 1.88 ERA in July and a 3.45 ERA this season.



The Cubs also believe Kittredge will help them make a deep playoff run, and the veteran reliever can’t wait to see how this season will end.

“That’s the goal for every player,” Kittredge said. “… Postseason is so fun to play in, it’s such a unique experience for this game. I’ve had just a little bit of time to play in the postseason, but that’s something that is the goal every year, and knowing that this team is currently sitting in a playoff spot and poised to make a really good run at it, there is nothing but excitement from on my end. I’m really excited for the opportunity to go deep and … go win a World Series.”