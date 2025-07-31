The Chicago Cubs continued to stockpile arms on Wednesday, according to reports.

After swinging a trade with the Washington Nationals for Mike Soroka, the Cubs have reportedly acquired veteran reliever Andrew Kittredge from the Baltimore Orioles. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman first reported the news:

Kittredge, 35, is a seasoned veteran in his ninth year in MLB. He is 2-2 with a 3.56 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and seven holds for the Orioles this season across 31 appearances.

He pitched in a career-high 74 games last year for the St. Louis Cardinals, piling up 37 holds and one save while posting a 2.80 ERA and 1.13 WHIP.

The right-hander made the AL All-Star team in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Rays en route to a career year. He finished that season with 2.4 WAR, a 1.88 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 71.2 innings.

[What does the starting pitching market look like ahead of the deadline?]

The Cubs could use his experience in the back end of the bullpen alongside closer Daniel Palencia and setup men Brad Keller and Caleb Thielbar.

The bullpen has been a strength for the Cubs for much of the season, but cracks have started to show in the foundation. The unit has a 6.30 ERA in July, which ranks third-worst in baseball.

The Cubs have already cut ties with veteran swingman Chris Flexen, who was designated for assignment earlier in the week. Ryan Brasier and Drew Pomeranz have been solid for most of the season, though Ryan Pressly and Porter Hodge have had some ups and downs.

The Cubs initially traded for Pressly in the offseason with plans of making him the team’s closer. But he was moved out of the role in April as he battled a knee injury and inconsistency on the mound. From mid-May through mid-July, Pressly recorded scoreless outings in 24 of his 25 appearances. But he has since given up runs in four of his last five outings, including a grand slam in Tuesday’s loss to the Brewers.

Hodge has been on the IL twice this season — once for an oblique injury and then for a shoulder impingement. He was activated from the IL Wednesday but the team opted to send him to Triple-A Iowa and kept journeymen relievers Gavin Hollowell and Brooks Kriske in the big-league bullpen instead.