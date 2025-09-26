CHICAGO — The Cubs received two bits of good news with the MLB playoffs on the horizon.

Kyle Tucker was activated from the 10-day injured list and placed in the starting lineup as the Cubs’ designated hitter for Friday’s series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Veteran infielder Carlos Santana accepted an option to the Cubs’ Arizona complex to create a roster spot for Tucker.

Rookie right-hander Cade Horton, who would appear lined up to start Game 1 of next Tuesday’s NL Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres, threw in the outfield, and the Cubs said they are “comfortable moving forward” with him.

Horton received a second opinion Thursday on the MRI of his back injury. He exited Tuesday night’s start against the New York Mets after three innings when he felt discomfort in his back.

“We got a rib injury, and we’re comfortable just moving forward and continuing, him just progressing, and we’ll see how he feels as the week goes,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “But so far, so good.”

Horton’s voice is an important factor in a potential return. He’s stressed to the Cubs that he believes he’s OK to pitch and said after Tuesday’s outing that he “absolutely” would have stayed in the game if it were a playoff game.

“Of course, it will matter how he feels,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. “And we’ll just keep monitoring everything. And like I said, the next step would be throwing a bullpen, and I think we have time on our side a little bit.

“So, we’ll just keep working through each step.”

Horton would be the Cubs’ clear best option to open the three-game set against the Padres, as he has a 1.03 ERA and 0.78 WHIP in 12 starts and 61.1 innings since the All-Star break. The other two options to start the playoff opener — Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd — have struggled of late.

Imanaga, who has been the Cubs’ best starter the last two years, has a 6.50 ERA in September and allowed 10 home runs this month. He gave up eight earned runs on nine hits in 5.2 innings Thursday night against the Mets. Boyd, meanwhile, had a strong outing against the Mets on Wednesday, allowing two runs in 5.1 innings, but he had a 5.77 ERA in eight starts before then.

Having a healthy Horton could give the Cubs a strong option to open their first postseason campaign since 2020.

And having a key bat in the middle of their lineup doesn’t hurt, either.

Tucker’s return ensures he’ll have some plate appearances before Tuesday’s Game 1 against the Padres. He’s been out since Sept. 2 with a left calf strain. It’s been a nagging injury, and it appeared to be progressing before the Cubs eventually put him on the 10-day IL.

Tucker struggled to improve while on the IL, leading him and the Cubs to decide to let him go to Tampa, Fla., to visit physical therapist Jeremy Maddox, whom he’s worked with in the past. Tucker began running this week and, with the playoffs nearing, he and the Cubs decided it was time to put him in game action so he could be ready for October.

Tucker had 22 home runs, 72 RBI, 25 stolen bases and an .854 OPS for the Cubs before the injury.

“He’s our best hitter, and the way he conducts at-bats, I think, is contagious,” Hoyer said. “So, I do think it’s really important to have him in there. And I do think it just lengthens our lineup, makes us better.”

Santana’s option to the minor leagues paved the way for Tucker’s return. But the 16-year veteran had to accept his minor-league option because he had more than five years of service time. He’ll be away from the team this weekend, but Counsell said he’ll be part of the Cubs’ taxi squad during the playoffs.

Santana cannot be on a playoff roster until at least the NLCS, unless he’s replacing an injured player.