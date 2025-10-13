CHICAGO — Cade Horton’s injury at the end of the year might go down as one of the bigger “what ifs?” in recent Cubs history.

What if he’s healthy during the playoff run? Are they still playing in Monday’s Game 1 of the NL Championship Series?

That answer may never be known, and it’s very possible the Cubs were one win away from at least having their hottest pitcher down the stretch on their staff in some capacity in the NLCS. The front-runner for the NL Rookie of the Year Award had thrown a bullpen session on Friday, one day before their NLDS Game 5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, with a potential return in the next round.

Instead, Horton, like many of the Cubs in the aftermath of their season-ending defeat, sat in the visitors’ clubhouse at American Family Field, trying to process what had just happened. There was no popping champagne bottles, no party, just the frustration of defeat.

While he never threw on baseball’s most exciting stage, being around the environment day in and day out, watching the games from the closest vantage point possible and interacting with his teammates who were out there was invaluable.

Don’t let the gravity of the situation overtake you. It’s still the same game you’ve been playing your whole life.

“Just gotta focus on winning pitches,” Horton said. “When the moments get big, just find a way to throw strikes and get outs.

“Every out is important in the postseason, and so just focusing on scaling down the moment and making pitches.”

Sure, that’s easier said than done, but Horton had experience of going through that in his rookie campaign.

The turning point in his season came on June 27 at Daikin Park in Houston, in the first game of a three-game set between two of baseball’s best teams at the time. A raucous crowd was on hand, ready to celebrate the return of two of their World Series heroes – Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly. Once the game started, the environment was loud and reminiscent of what’s seen in October.

In a tight game, Horton tensed up and allowed seven runs on eight hits in four innings of work, the worst outing of the year.

“I got my a– kicked,” Horton said after the game. “It was the first time I wasn’t able to slow the game down. I let my emotions get the best of me today, and I have to learn from it and move on.

“I’ve been in this spot before, and you have to take it for a grain of salt and learn from it and move on.”

It wasn’t just talk.

He followed that outing with seven shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians, which began a 14-game stretch to end the year where he had a 1.36 ERA and was so dominant the Cubs lined up their rotation so that he could start the first game of the playoffs.

Of course, you know what happened next. A fractured rib – a “freak incident”, as he called it – put him on the IL and would cost him the rest of his season. But the appetite to return and actually pitch in the postseason is bigger than ever for Horton.

That’s what the taste of champagne and celebration will do to you.

“Just the way it ended, I feel like it wasn’t supposed to end this way,” Horton said. “Just go into the offseason ready to show up for spring training and go play another 162.”