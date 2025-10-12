How Kyle Tucker digests Cubs playoff loss, impending free agency

MILWAUKEE — Kyle Tucker rolled over on a 98-mph sinker, tapping a grounder to Brewers second baseman Brice Turang.

It ended the top of the eighth inning — and stymied the last real shot the Chicago Cubs had to mount a comeback in the winner-take-all Game 5 of the NLDS.

It also may well have been Tucker’s last at-bat in a Cubs uniform.

The 28-year-old star is headed to free agency for the first time in his career and is expected to land one of the biggest contracts in the sport this winter.

As Tucker and his teammates digested the loss inside the visiting clubhouse at American Family Field, he did not want to talk about where he might sign this offseason.

“We’ll see what happens,” Tucker said. “I don’t know what the future is going to hold. But if not, it’s an honor playing with all these guys and I wish everyone the best of luck — whether it’s playing next year or not for [the Cubs]. Really fun group to be a part of.”

Tucker declined to take the bait when a reporter asked if the Cubs had an advantage in re-signing him.

“I don’t really know right now,” he said. “I was moreso worried about the game tonight and everything. So I’m just getting through this today and worry about that a little later.”

Tucker’s groundout in the eighth inning Saturday came with a runner on first base. And in the sixth inning, he struck out with runners on first and second — the best opportunity the Cubs had to score all night. He finished Game 5 with an 0-for-4 stat line.

But in the previous two games, Tucker flashed the skillset that makes him one of the sport’s elite hitters. In Games 3 and 4 of the NLDS, he went 4-for-6 with three walks, a homer and three runs scored.

It was an up-and-down year for Tucker — both in the playoffs and in the regular season.

Through the first half, he was the engine behind the lineup’s hot start and looked to be one of the top NL MVP candidates. He was named a starter on the All-Star team and ended June slashing .291/.395/.537 (.931 OPS).

But he struggled from that point on, hitting .225/.348/.342 (.690 OPS) in July, August and September.

Tucker dealt with a hand injury that may have factored into the worst slump of his career, which led to his benching during the last series of the season between the Cubs and Brewers in mid-August. And right when it seemed like he was finding his form again, he was sidelined with a calf injury.

He ended up missing most of September and never played the field again — spending three games as DH to end the regular season and then serving in the same role through eight postseason contests.

While Tucker obviously wasn’t happy with the way the Cubs’ season ended, he was proud of what the team accomplished in 2025.

“This group was special,” he said. “We had some ups and downs throughout the year, but we stuck together. Really great group of people and great players.

“We battled back in the series and gave it our all, but came up a little short. Proud to play with all these guys — phenomenal people and players. Can’t say enough about this group.”

When asked why he felt like the Cubs were so special, he pointed to the personal connections he formed with his teammates.

“It’s kind of one big family,” Tucker said. “Everyone’s here to support each other, whether it’s getting better on the field or off the field. Everyone’s just hanging out and we’re not just here to show up and work.

“We’re hanging out outside the field, becoming close. I don’t know if there’s many teams that are like that or not, but this team definitely built a lot of relationships both on and off the field this year.”