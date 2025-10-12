MILWAUKEE — The story was the same all playoffs for the Chicago Cubs.

And in the end, it was their undoing.

The Cubs dropped Game 5 of the NL Division Series in familiar fashion — failing to come through with runners in scoring position in a 3-1 loss to the Brewers on Saturday night at American Family Field.

It was the Cubs’ Achilles’ heel all postseason, as they racked up just five hits with runners in scoring position in eight playoff games. They went 0-for-3 in Game 5 — all in the same inning.

MLB managers talk all the time about how the biggest outs in games — especially playoff games — often don’t come in the ninth inning. That certainly was true Saturday, as the top of the sixth felt like “the game” for all intents and purposes.

The Brewers led 2-1, but the Cubs had just snatched some momentum in the previous inning. Brewers catcher William Contreras unleashed a 111.2-mph rocket — but right at Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner, who turned and fired to first base to double off the runner and end the inning.

The next inning began with both Cubs who were involved in the previous play — Michael Busch and Hoerner — reaching base to begin the frame. Busch singled, and Hoerner then was hit by a pitch.

That brought up the heart of the Cubs’ order with nobody out.

Kyle Tucker struck out.

Seiya Suzuki lined out.

Ian Happ struck out.

Inning over. Game over. Season over.

THE ROOKIE IS A DEFINITION DAWG#MagicBrew pic.twitter.com/pOR1JNy9Do — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 12, 2025

The Cubs finished the postseason 5-for-40 (.125) with runners in scoring position. By comparison, the Brewers collected seven hits with runners in scoring position just in Game 1 of the series.

While the Brewers celebrate their first playoff series win since 2018, the Cubs head home for the fall because they couldn’t score when needed.

To be clear, the Cubs had some big hits with runners in scoring position in the postseason — including Ian Happ’s three-run homer off Freddy Peralta in Game 4 of this series. Pete Crow-Armstrong also had some huge hits — during Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series and then a two-run single in Game 3 of the NLDS.

The Cubs just didn’t get enough of them throughout their eight playoff games.

They also didn’t give themselves many opportunities in the three losses to the Brewers. That included Saturday, when the only time a Cubs player was in scoring position was during that sixth inning. Their only run came on a Suzuki second-inning homer.

Part of that sixth inning is tipping a cap to the Brewers, too. Tucker battled to a full count before striking out on a perfectly placed 98-mph fastball at the knees on the outside corner.

Suzuki then hit a 101.6-mph liner into the left-center gap, but Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio ran it down (bum hamstring and all).

In the end, the Cubs just didn’t create enough opportunities for themselves — and couldn’t cash in on the one chance they did have.