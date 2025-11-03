CHICAGO — Cade Horton’s rookie campaign buoyed a Chicago Cubs rotation that was decimated by injury after injury in 2025.

The rest of the baseball world took notice of his exploits.

The right-hander was named a finalist for the National League Rookie of the Year as voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America. He was joined by Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin and Milwaukee Brewers infielder Caleb Durbin.

Horton turned in a stellar first-year campaign, posting a 2.67 ERA in 23 games (22 starts) across 118 innings. But it was his finish down the stretch that really put him in the conversation to win the prestigious award.

The 24-year-old had a 1.36 ERA over his final 14 starts of the year, developing from top prospect and bottom-of-the-rotation arm to bonafide ace and potential Game 1 starter in the playoffs.

Of course, a fractured rib that caused him to leave his final start of the year on Sept. 23 against the New York Mets put a damper on that. Horton tried to pitch through the injury, hoping to take part in the NL Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres, but was placed on the IL. He threw bullpen sessions during the Cubs’ run to Game 5 of the NLDS but never appeared in a game in October.

“He was gonna be on the (NLCS) roster if we won [Game 5],” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said in his end-of-season press conference. “He wanted to pitch so badly. I think that was one of the hardest parts of that whole situation, was that he tried.

“He tried to push through it, and we just realized there was no way to do it.”

It was a sour note to end a brilliant campaign, but Horton now has a chance to finish the year with some significant hardware. The last Cub to win Rookie of the Year was Kris Bryant in 2015. Six Cubs players have won the award – Billy Williams in 1961, Ken Hubbs in 1962, Jerome Walton in 1989, Kerry Wood in 1998, Geovany Soto in 2008 and Bryant.

If Horton were to win the award, he would be credited with a full year of service time, despite not reaching the majors until May and meaning he’d be eligible to hit free agency in 2031, instead of 2032. It’s part of the Prospect Promotion Incentive (PPI) that was collectively bargained by the players and owners in the last collective bargaining agreement. Had Horton been up since Opening Day, or within the first two weeks, and if he won Rookie of the Year, the Cubs would have received an extra draft pick after the first round.

Baldwin posted a 3.3 bWAR season, hitting 19 home runs with an .810 OPS for the Braves in 2025. The catcher won the Players’ Choice NL Outstanding Rookie of the Year, voted on by the Major League Baseball Players Association.

Durbin had a 2.9 bWAR season with 11 home runs, 18 stolen bases and a .721 OPS.